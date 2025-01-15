Israel, Hamas reach ceasefire and hostage deal, reports say

01/15/2025 January 15, 2025 Mediators reportedly close to Gaza truce deal

Negotiations were ongoing in Doha, Qatar, on Wednesday as mediators made a final push to agree a ceasefire and hostage-exchange deal between Israel and Hamas.

Qatar, Egypt and the United States have been intensifying efforts this week to broker a truce that would see an end to hostilities in the Gaza Strip, the release of Israeli hostages held by Hamas and the return of Palestinian prisoners held by Israel.

After US President Joe Biden and his Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah el-Sissi called on both sides to show "flexibility," a Qatari Foreign Ministry spokesman said that talks were in their "final stages" and could lead "very soon to an agreement."

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attended a meeting with top security officials late on Tuesday to discuss the deal, while Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar insisted that there is "true willingness from our side to reach an agreement."

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the "ball is now in Hamas's court," adding that if the Palestinian militant group agrees, "the deal is ready to be concluded and implemented."

The Associated Press reported on Tuesday that Hamas had "accepted a draft agreement" but also quoted an Israeli official who said that details were still being "finalized."

"It's right on the brink. It's closer than it's ever been before," said Secretary of State Blinken.

mf/ab (AFP, Reuters, AP, dpa)