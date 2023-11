11/12/2023 November 12, 2023

The UN's World Health Organization has expressed alarm at the situation in Al-Shifa hospital- medical staff there say it has run out of water, food, and electricity. Israel said it had clashed with Hamas nearby but not fired on the hospital. DW spoke to Ahmed Al-Mandhari in Muscat in Oman, the regional director for the WHO for more information on the situation at the hospital.