Israel shells Lebanon in response to rocket fire — live updates

Israel confirms shelling targeted areas in Lebanon

Norway says the UN Security Council is set to hold emergency talks on Tuesday

US President Biden tells Netanyahu he backs a cease-fire

This article was last updated at 21:56 UTC

US expresses 'support' for cease-fire

US President Joe Biden backed a cease-fire during a call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

However, Biden stopped short of openly demanding a truce.

The White House said that Biden "expressed his support for a cease-fire and discussed US engagement with Egypt and other partners towards that end."

The call came following reports of the US blocking a United Nations Security Council statement calling for de-escalation in the Israel-Gaza violence.

Israel retaliates after shots fired from Lebanon: IDF

The Israeli military said six rockets were fired from Lebanon towards Israel, but fell short of crossing the border.

"In response, our artillery forces fired toward the sources of the launches," the Israeli Defense Force (IDF) said on Twitter.

The AFP news agency cited a Lebanese security source as saying that three shells were fired from Lebanon into Israel.

"Three Grad-type rockets were fired from the Shebaa Farms area," near the Israeli border, the military source told AFP.

There were no immediate reports of casualties.

Air raid sirens sounded in northern Israel near the border with Lebanon as residents were instructed to prepare bomb shelters.

Israel-Gaza violence enter second week

Welcome to our rolling coverage of the crisis in Israel and Gaza, where fighting has entered a second week. Tension continue to rise despite increased international calls for a de-escalation.

fb/rt (AFP, AP, Reuters)