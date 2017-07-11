Israel-Gaza violence: Tel Aviv targeted with new Hamas rocket fire — live updates

Israeli airstrikes destroyed a second office tower in Gaza

Hamas has fired hundreds of rockets from Gaza into Israel overnight

At least 35 people in Palestine and five people in Israel have been killed so far

Israel kills Hamas militants in Gaza

The Israeli Defense Forces said that fighter jets killed two key intelligence figures from Hamas — Hassan Kaogi, head of the military security department and his deputy Wail Issa, head of military counterespionage.

Local media also reported that two Hamas operatives who had been involved in firing rockets in Gaza were killed by Israeli airstrikes.

Two civilians killed by rocket fire outside Tel Aviv

A young girl was killed by a direct hit from a rocket on the car she was in, while a 40-year-old man was declared dead later at a hospital.

The rocket was fired from Gaza and landed in the town of Lob, a mixed Arab-Israeli city, close to Tel Aviv.

Images on Twitter showed a burning car in the aftermath of what was described as a rocket strike.

Tel Aviv on red alert as Hamas fires rockets

Sirens rang out in Tel Aviv early Wednesday morning after the armed branch of Hamas said in a statement that it was "in the process of firing 110 rockets" toward Israel's largest city.

The Israel Defense Forces said that families in Tel Aviv had been woken up and taken to bomb shelters.

Hamas also said it had launched 100 rockets at the southern town of Beer-Sheva.

Israeli airstrike strikes second Gaza tower block

The Associated Press reported that Israeli aircraft struck a high-rise building in Gaza City early Wednesday morning.

The nine-story building houses residential apartments, medical production companies and a dental clinic.

Warning shots were reportedly fired from drones in advance, and there have been no immediate reports of casualties.

Hamas-affiliated media reported that the building was "significantly damaged."

The AP reported smoke and debris had reached its office in Gaza, which is located 200 meters away from the attacked building.

The airstrike comes after a 13-story building in Gaza was flattened by an Israeli airstrike on Tuesday.

State of emergency declared in mixed Arab-Israeli city

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu headed to the Israeli city of Lod on Tuesday night after implementing a local state of emergency.

Police accused Arab residents in the city of engaging in "wide-scale riots." Authorities also sent in security reinforcements, the Times of Israel newspaper reported.

Fifth day of rising tensions

What started as protests over contested evictions in an East Jerusalem neighborhood has turned into a larger conflict between Israel and the Hamas militants ruling Gaza.

World leaders have called for an end to the violence as tensions between the two sides continue to rise.

ab/wmr (AP, Reuters, dpa, AFP)