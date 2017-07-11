Israel-Gaza violence: Tel Aviv targeted with new Hamas rocket fire — live updates

Israeli airstrikes destroyed a second office tower in Gaza

Hamas has fired hundreds of rockets from Gaza into Israel overnight

At least 35 people in Palestine and three people in Israel have been killed so far

Tel Aviv on red alert as Hamas fires rockets

Sirens rang out in Tel Aviv early Wednesday morning after the armed branch of Hamas said in a statement that it was "in the process of firing 110 rockets" toward Israel's largest city.

The Israel Defense Forces said that families in Tel Aviv had been woken up and taken to bomb shelters. There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage.

Hamas also said it had launched 100 rockets at the southern town of Beer-Sheva.

Israeli airstrike strikes second Gaza tower block

The Associated Press reported that Israeli aircraft struck a high-rise building in Gaza City early Wednesday morning.

The nine-story building houses residential apartments, medical production companies and a dental clinic.

Warning shots were reportedly fired from drones in advance, and there have been no immediate reports of casualties.

Hamas-affiliated media reported that the building was "significantly damaged."

The AP reported smoke and debris had reached its office in Gaza, which is located 200 meters away from the attacked building.

The airstrike comes after a 13-story building in Gaza was flattened by an Israeli airstrike on Tuesday.

State of emergency declared in mixed Arab-Israeli city

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu headed to the Israeli city of Lod on Tuesday night after implementing a local state of emergency.

Police accused Arab residents in the city of engaging in "wide-scale riots." Authorities also sent in security reinforcements, the Times of Israel newspaper reported.

Fifth day of rising tensions

What started as protests over contested evictions in an East Jerusalem neighborhood has turned into a larger conflict between Israel and the Hamas militants ruling Gaza.

World leaders have called for an end to the violence as tensions between the two sides continue to rise.

