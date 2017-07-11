Israel-Gaza violence: Israel pledges to keep up airstrikes — live updates

At least 65 people, more than a dozen children, have been killed in Gaza

Seven people in Israel have been killed, including a six-year-old boy in Sderot

The IDF claim that over 1,500 rockets have been fired from Gaza in three days

This live article was last updated at 00:49 UTC

Flight diverted amid rocket strikes

A video shared on social media showed the view from a plane flying over Israel as rockets are fired from Gaza. The plane was forced to fly in circles for an hour due to the rocket fire before it could land at a different Israeli airport.

Major US airlines; including American Airlines, United Airlines and Delta Airlines, all said that they had cancelled flights to Tel Aviv as rocket fire from Hamas continues to target Ben Gurion airport.



Israeli PM seeks use of army to put down riots

Israeli media reported late Wednesday that violent groups of Arab and Jewish Israelis are carrying out attacks on individuals, with rioting continuing in some mixed Arab-Jewish Israeli cities.

Prime Minister Netanyahu condemned the scenes of violence, saying "nothing can justify an Arab mob assaulting Jews, and nothing can justify a Jewish mob assaulting Arabs."

He also said that he was looking at employing the Israeli army to "bring back order and rule" within Israel, adding that he would push legislation to give him emergency powers if necessary.

Netanyahu pledges further airstrikes after Biden call

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had a phone call with US President Joe Biden on Wednesday in which Biden expressed support for Israel and stressed its right to self-defense.

Israel wants 'total quiet' before considering de-escalation

The US president was also hopeful that the violence in the region would end soon.

"My expectation and hope is this will be closing down sooner than later, but Israel has a right to defend itself," Biden told reporters at the White House after the conversation.

Netanyahu, however, followed the conversation by saying that Israel would continue to carry out airstrikes in Gaza, a tweet from the prime minister's office said.

Violence enters sixth day

The Israeli military and Hamas militants in Gaza continue to exchange rocket fire and airstrikes. The death toll continues to climb as violence spreads to the streets of mixed Arab-Jewish cities in Israel.

World leaders have called for an end to violence. Some have emphasized Israel's right to defend itself, while others warn of a full-scale war if the two sides fail to de-escalate.

