Israel: Gaza violence continues into second day with airstrikes, rockets

New Israeli airstrikes killed four more militants in Gaza, Palestinian officials announced on Wednesday.

Militants responded with continued rocket fire into Israeli territory after a brief overnight lull, with about 250 rockets being launched, according to the Israeli military.

The death toll now stands at 16 in the past two days. Nearly all the casualties were member of Islamic Jihad.

The Iran-backed group said the assasination of its leader on Tuesday was a "declaration of war."

Hamas has so far avoided joining the fighting and Israel has kept its operations targeted at Islamic Jihad.

Watch video 01:57 Share Mideast violence fears Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3Su07 Fears of escalating violence on Israel-Gaza border

DW’s Israel correspondent Tania Krämer said civilians in the south of the country and in the Gaza Strip were worried that the violence would escalate further.

"Schools are closed and no one knows how long this will last or whether it will turn into a war," she said. "The situation is so unpredictable and it is a difficult time for civilians on both sides."

Israel's ambulance authorities said it had treated 46 people for injuries related to the rockets.

Egypt, which often acts as an intermediary between Gaza and Israel is again working to de-escalate tensions , according to officials in Cairo.

More to come...

Watch video 00:33 Netanyahu: 'He was a ticking bomb'

aw/rt (AP, dpa, AFP)

Every evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.