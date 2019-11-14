 Israel-Gaza truce breaks down | News | DW | 14.11.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Israel-Gaza truce breaks down

Israeli jets have struck Islamic Jihad targets in response to rocket fire from Gaza. The unofficial cease-fire had been declared after two days of intense fighting.

Rockets being fired from Gaza

A fragile cease-fire between Israel and militants in Gaza broke down early Friday less than 24 hours after a truce was declared to end one of the biggest flare ups in violence in years.

The Israeli Defense Forces said Friday they had struck Islamic Jihad targets in the costal enclave in response to cross-border rocket fire. 

Islamic Jihad fired five rockets from Gaza into Israel several hours after the early Thursday morning truce went into effect.

What were the terms of the truce?

The Egyptian brokered cease-fire envisioned Islamic Jihad halting rocket attacks, while Israel would cease targeted assassinations, often deadly live fire against weekly Gaza protests along the border fence, and easing a 12-year-old Israeli blockade that has devastated Gaza's economy. 

Israeli officials said they had made no concessions.

Gaza's Hamas rulers have so far stayed out of the fray between Iran-backed Islamic Jihad and Israel.

What caused violence to flare up initially?

Israel killed an Islamic Jihad field commander in Gaza on Tuesday, sparking a barrage of retaliatory fire and Israeli airstrikes.

Gaza health officials have put the death toll from Israeli strikes at 34 Palestinians, at least a third of whom are civilians. Among the dead are women and children. At least 111 Palestinians have been wounded.

Read moreViolence in Gaza: How Netanyahu and Iran stand to profit

Islamic Jihad militants fired nearly 450 rockets at Israel, 90% of which were intercepted by its Iron Dome defense system. No Israelis have died.

Watch video 01:48

23 Palestinians killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza

cw/rt (AP, Reuters)

Every evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Israel-Gaza ceasefire a relief for residents within rockets' reach

After two days of fighting between Israel and Gaza militants, Egypt has reportedly mediated a cease-fire. It's a relief for the residents of southern Israel and the Gaza Strip, though many doubt the truce will last. (14.11.2019)  

Gaza deaths from Israeli strikes climb after family hit

At least one-third of those killed in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza were civilians and more than 300 rockets have been fired from Gaza into Israel. A cease-fire was announced on Thursday morning. (14.11.2019)  

Gaza conflict: Israel ends hostilities with Islamic Jihad

Gaza's Islamic Jihad announced a cease-fire on Thursday. Shortly afterwards, Israel announced an end to military operations in the region. (14.11.2019)  

Police raids across Germany target alleged Hamas-linked charities

German police have raided charities alleged to provide support to the Palestinian Hamas movement in the Gaza Strip. The enclave on the east Mediterranean Sea suffers from one of the world's worst humanitarian crises. (10.04.2019)  

Violence in Gaza: How Netanyahu and Iran stand to profit

Amid ongoing unrest in Lebanon and Iraq, conflict in Gaza could serve as a good distraction for Iran. Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's political calculations could spell another all-out war. (13.11.2019)  

Israel: Islamic Jihad commander killed in IDF airstrike

Barrages of rockets were fired towards southern Israel from Gaza, shortly after the Islamic Jihad group confirmed the death of Bahaa Abu el-Atta. Air-raid sirens sounded in Tel Aviv. Germany condemned the rocket fire. (12.11.2019)  

WWW links

Daily Bulletin registration form

Newsletter registration  

Audios and videos on the topic

23 Palestinians killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza  

Related content

Israel and Islamic Jihad reach ceasefire agreement 14.11.2019

Israel and the militant Palestinian group Islamic Jihad have reached a ceasefire agreement to end fighting along the Gaza border. At least 34 Palestinians including a family of six have been killed.

Israel Palästina Iron Dome fängt Rakete aus Gaza ab

Gaza conflict: Israel ends hostilities with Islamic Jihad 14.11.2019

Gaza's Islamic Jihad announced a cease-fire on Thursday. Shortly afterwards, Israel announced an end to military operations in the region.

Palästina Baha Abu Al-Ata bei israelischem Angriff getötet

Israel: Islamic Jihad commander killed in IDF airstrike 12.11.2019

Barrages of rockets were fired towards southern Israel from Gaza, shortly after the Islamic Jihad group confirmed the death of Bahaa Abu el-Atta. Air-raid sirens sounded in Tel Aviv. Germany condemned the rocket fire.

Advertisement