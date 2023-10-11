Israel: Joe Biden tells Iran to 'be careful'

10/12/2023 October 12, 2023 Biden to Iran: 'Be careful'

Biden strongly condemned Hamas during his speech to Jewish community leaders Image: Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images

US President Joe Biden spoke to Jewish community leaders at the White House on Wednesday, where he gave his latest remarks on the crisis in Israel and Gaza.

He said that the mobilization of aircraft and ships closer to Israel was a warning to Iran to "be careful."

Iran is a major financial and military backer of Hamas, which governs the Gaza Strip. Hamas is deemed a terrorist organization by the US, the EU, Germany and several other countries.

During his remarks, Biden decried the Hamas terror attack on Israeli civilians as "the deadliest day for Jews since the Holocaust." Israel said 1,200 have died since the attacks on Saturday.

"This attack was a campaign of pure cruelty, not just hate, but pure cruelty, against the Jewish people," Biden said.

At the same time, Biden said it is "important" that Israel operates "by the rules of war" in its ongoing military campaign against Hamas in Gaza.