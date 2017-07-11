Israel-Gaza crisis: West Bank clashes leave Palestinians dead as fighting intensifies

Palestinians clashed with security forces in the occupied West Bank on Friday, as Israel and Hamas in Gaza traded fire amid escalating tensions.

Palestinians say they are incensed by Israel's recent actions in Jerusalem and Gaza, and have taken to the streets across major West Bank cities such as Hebron and Nablus to express their anger.

At least 11 Palestinians have died in the West Bank due to clashes with security forces. Palestinian Authority leader Mahmoud Abbas condemned what he called "brutal and programmed killings" and requested political support from the US and UN.

In addition, the Palestine Red Crescent Group reported 1,757 injuries in the West Bank and Jerusalem as of early Saturday.

Israel police said at least nine people were injured from "violent resistance" in the West Bank as authorities carried out an operation to arrest individuals accused of inciting violence.

Israeli Shin Bet security agents dealt with stones and gunfire in the city of Kafr Kanna, after authorities arrested Islamic Movement deputy leader Kamal Khatib in the area.

What's the current situation in Gaza?

The Israeli military and Hamas continue to trade blows, as the death toll rises. According to Gaza's health ministry, 132 Palestinians have died from airstrikes as of early Saturday.

Eight people have died in Israel since Monday.

Hamas fired a barrage of rockets from Gaza on early Saturday morning targeting Israeli cities such as Ashkelon and Ashdod.

The Israel Defense Forces issued a tweet soon thereafter showing a massive fire in the city of Ashdod, promising the attack would not "go unanswered."

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Friday the current military operation towards Gaza is "not yet over"

The Israeli military said it targeted a tunnel holding Hamas military equipment, along with reported rocket launch sites.

An Israeli airstrike on a house near the Shati refugee camp in Gaza reportedly killed at least seven people early Saturday. Palestinians in the area said they were given no warning prior to the attack, according to the Associated Press news agency.

Is tension spreading elsewhere in the Middle East?

Pro-Palestinian forces in other countries in the region are also being drawn into the conflict, as protesters in Jordan and Lebanon stormed their respective borders with Israel. The protests are a gesture of solidarity towards the Palestinian people.

A video shared widely on social media shows hundreds of Jordanians rushing towards the King Allenby bridge, which connects the Kingdom with Israel.

Some Lebanese rioters managed to enter the Israeli border town of Metula. The Israeli military then claimed it fired warning shots at the protesters, with one Lebanese man killed by Israeli fire.

Syria is also involved in the ongoing tensions.

Three rockets were launched from Syria towards Israel on Friday, according to the Israeli military. Two of the rockets reportedly landed in the Golan Heights, with another landing in Syrian territory.

No casualties were reported from the incident.

Other countries in the region also reacted to the fighting. The UAE called for a ceasefire, while Bahrain expressed its solidarity with the Palestinians.

Morocco announced it would send 40 tons of food, medicine and blankets to the West Bank and Gaza. Egypt held ceasefire talks with the Israelis and Hamas leaders, although no deal was reached.

How are Western nations reacting to the crisis?

Top US State Department official Hady Amr landed in Tel Aviv on Friday in an attempt to deescalate tensions. President Joe Biden has expressed his support for Israel, which has drawn controversy among some progressive members of the Democratic Party.

French President Emmanuel Macron spoke with Netanyahu on Friday, with the French leader condemning the rocket attacks from Gaza but also expressing concern for the civilian population in the territory.

What triggered the current round of tensions?

The current round of tensions were triggered by the possible evictions of four Palestinian families in contested East Jerusalem. Right-wing settlers have claimed in legal proceedings that the homes were owned by Jews prior to 1948.

In order to defuse tensions, Israel postponed the hearing on the case.

Palestinians were also outraged after Israeli security forces entered the al-Aqsa mosque, disrupting worshippers with stun grenades. Muslims were congregating for prayer during the holy month of Ramadan.

On Monday, Hamas threatened to shoot rockets towards Jerusalem unless Israeli forces leave the Temple Mount. The group then launched rockets towards the city for the first time since the 2014 Gaza war.

In response, Israel began carrying out airstrikes on alleged Hamas-affiliated targets in Gaza, with the military operation dubbed "Operation Guardian of the Four Walls," in reference to Jerusalem.

wd/wmr (AP, Reuters, AFP)