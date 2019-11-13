 Israel-Gaza ceasefire? Israel agrees to stop attacks on Islamic Jihad | News | DW | 14.11.2019

News

Israel-Gaza ceasefire? Israel agrees to stop attacks on Islamic Jihad

Israel has denied that their open fire policy has changed after Gaza's Islamic Jihad announced a ceasefire. But they did announce that "quiet will be answered with quiet."

Anti-missile systems in Israel (Reuters/A. Cohen)

Israel's foreign minister said on Thursday morning that his country does not accept a cease-fire announced by Gaza's militant Islamic Jihad group a few hours earlier.

They will, however, stop offenses provided militants in Gaza do not attack Israel.

"Quiet will be answered with quiet," Foreign Minister Israel Katz told Army Radio.

"The State of Israel will not hesitate to strike at those who try to harm it, from the Gaza Strip or from anywhere else."

The cease-fire was apparently brokered by Egypt and was announced by Islamic Jihad spokesman Musab al-Berim early on Thursday morning, effective as of 5.30 a.m. local time (0330 UCT).

This marks around 48 hours since violence began when Israel killed a senior commander of the group.

More to come

ed/aw (Reuters, AP)

23 Palestinians killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza

23 Palestinians killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza  

Israel - Palästina - Konflikt l Raketenangriffe auf Israel

Violence in Gaza: How Netanyahu and Iran stand to profit 13.11.2019

Amid ongoing unrest in Lebanon and Iraq, conflict in Gaza could serve as a good distraction for Iran. Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's political calculations could spell another all-out war.

Palästina Baha Abu Al-Ata bei israelischem Angriff getötet

Israel: Islamic Jihad commander killed in IDF airstrike 12.11.2019

Barrages of rockets were fired towards southern Israel from Gaza, shortly after the Islamic Jihad group confirmed the death of Bahaa Abu el-Atta. Air-raid sirens sounded in Tel Aviv. Germany condemned the rocket fire.

23 Palestinians killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza 13.11.2019

Israel's army has been targeting militants in the territory in response to rockets being fired into Israel. The latest flare-up in violence between the two sides comes after the Israeli killing of a senior member of a Palestinian militant group.

