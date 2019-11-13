Israel-Gaza ceasefire? Israel agrees to stop attacks on Islamic Jihad

Israel's foreign minister said on Thursday morning that his country does not accept a cease-fire announced by Gaza's militant Islamic Jihad group a few hours earlier.

They will, however, stop offenses provided militants in Gaza do not attack Israel.

"Quiet will be answered with quiet," Foreign Minister Israel Katz told Army Radio.

"The State of Israel will not hesitate to strike at those who try to harm it, from the Gaza Strip or from anywhere else."

The cease-fire was apparently brokered by Egypt and was announced by Islamic Jihad spokesman Musab al-Berim early on Thursday morning, effective as of 5.30 a.m. local time (0330 UCT).

This marks around 48 hours since violence began when Israel killed a senior commander of the group.

ed/aw (Reuters, AP)

