Israel: Fossilized bones of prehistoric human uncovered

The bones of one of the early humans who walked the earth between 120,000 and 140,000 years ago have been found buried in an Israeli quarry, archaeologists revealed on Thursday.

Researchersdug up the fragments of a skull and a lower jaw with teeth nearly a decade ago.

Experts at Tel Aviv University and the Hebrew University of Jerusalem have spent years analyzing the remains.

What were their main findings?

Anthropologists concluded that the remains belonged to one of the very last survivors of a group of archaic humans who are believed to be closely related to European Neanderthals.

The specimen has been branded Homo Nesher Ramla after the limestone quarry in central Israel where it was uncovered.

The bones were found in a quarry just outside Tel Aviv

"The teeth have some unique features that enable us to draw a line between these populations,'' said Tel Aviv University dental anthropologist Rachel Sarig.

She is one of the co-author of the papers published Thursday in the journal Science.

What are the implications of those findings?

Tel Aviv University physical anthropologist Israel Hershkovitz, another co-author, said the remains are from "some of the last survivors of a once very dominant group in the Middle East."

Our species, homo sapiens, may have lived alongside them, according to the findings.

Scientists working on the dig found the bones about eight metres (25 feet) deep among stone tools and amongst the skeletons of horses and deer.

Nesher Ramla combines some characteristics of Neanderthal man, especially his teeth and jaws, and early humans, especially the skull.

Jerusalem: A paradise for archaeologists A village in the city Jerusalem is arguably the most contested city in the world, the site of centuries of religious conflict. Synagogues, churches and mosques exist side-by-side, both above and below ground, where thousands of years of history lie buried. As recently as spring 2020, this village from the 2nd century B.C. was excavated in the ancient City of David. It is said to date back to the Bronze and Iron Age.

Jerusalem: A paradise for archaeologists Find from more recent times Recently, archaeologists discovered a hiding place for ammunition in an old cistern under the Western Wall. It was apparently placed there by Jordanian forces during the Six-Day War between Israel and its Arab neighbors in 1967. At that time, the old city of Jerusalem belonged to Jordan, but after Israel's victory it fell under the control of the still young state.

Jerusalem: A paradise for archaeologists Ancient fragments exposed Archaeologists also benefited from the annexation of east Jerusalem in 1967. After a district near the Wester Wall was demolished, excavations began and are ongoing to this day. In 2017 fragments of a theater and long-hidden sections of the Western Wall were uncovered. Archaeologist Tehillah Lieberman (pictured) described them as likely the best stones of the Wall known today.

Jerusalem: A paradise for archaeologists A mosaic for the emperor Near the Damascus Gate, in the north of the old town, construction workers found this 1500-year-old mosaic with the name of Byzantine Emperor Justinian I. It was discovered in a room that was probably used as a pilgrims' hostel. It was a miracle find for excavation director David Gellman: "Every archaeologist dreams of finding an inscription, especially one so well preserved."

Jerusalem: A paradise for archaeologists Beer from ancient yeast Clay vessels discovered in a palace in Jerusalem and a 5000-year-old Egyptian brewery near the border to the Gaza Strip revealed more than just details about ancient pottery: Yeast colonies were found hidden in the microscopically small pores of the shards. Thus, in 2019, archaeologists and microbiologists were able to brew beer and honey wine from ancient yeast for the first time.

Jerusalem: A paradise for archaeologists In search of the city wall The German archaeologist Dieter Vieweger and his team spent five years searching for the ancient city wall of Jerusalem on Mount Zion. But it turns out that in Old Testament times, the wall did not run where the researchers had suspected. The revelation has not deterred Vieweger, and the search for the original wall continues. Author: Suzanne Cords (sb)



But they are also completely different in other ways, with no chin, and very large teeth.

The new findings suggest that homo sapiens and Neanderthal-like groups overlapped in the Middle East over a significant amount of time, probably tens of thousands of years.

The authors of the paper said there were likely cultural and genetic exchanges between the groups.

"The Neanderthal story can no longer be told as a European story only. It's a much more complicated story," said Hershkovitz of Tel Aviv University.

jf/rt (AP, AFP, Reuters)