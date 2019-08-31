Israel fires '100 shells' at Hezbollah over missile attack

On Sunday, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) fired artillery shells into southern Lebanon in response to a missile attack on Israeli military targets.

The Iran-backed Lebanese Shiite group Hezbollah claimed responsibility for destroying a military vehicle and any potential casualties. Shortly afterward, the IDF reported that no one had been injured.

"Hezbollah fired 2-3 anti-tank missiles from Lebanon, hitting an IDF military outpost and ambulance in northern Israel," said an IDF tweet. "We fired at the Hezbollah squad responsible. No Israelis were injured in the attack."

Rising tensions

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the IDF responded "with 100 shells, aerial fire and various measures."

"I have given instructions to be prepared for any scenario, and we will decide on what's next depending on how things develop," he said.

Over the past week, tensions reached a fever pitch between Israel and Hezbollah when two drones crash-landed into Hezbollah offices in southern Beirut.

Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah threatened retaliation on Saturday for the apparent Israeli attack, saying the country "must pay a price."

One of the Israeli drones crash-landed into Hezbollah's media office in southern Beirut

'Could lead to new conflict'

The UN peacekeeping force deployed in southern Lebanon has been in contact with both sides in order to de-escalate the situation. "Calm has returned in the area," UN spokesman Andrea Tenenti said late Sunday.

Earlier this week, the UN Security Council warned Israel and Lebanon about violating the terms of UN resolutions, saying it "could lead to a new conflict that none of the parties or the region can afford." France said it was in contact with both sides to mediate the situation.

Despite deep hostility between Israel and Hezbollah, both have avoided direct conflict since 2006, when they fought a brutal monthlong war that ended in a stalemate.

Israel has one of the most advanced armed forces in the world, while Hezbollah has thousands of battle-hardened fighters who fought in support of the Assad regime in Syria's civil war.

After the exchange of fire between Israel and the militant group, Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri called US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and an adviser to French President Emmanuel Macron to discuss the situation on Lebanon's border.

A US official told news agencies that "the United States fully supports Israel's right to defend itself."

France has made "multiple contacts" to prevent further aggression between Israel and the group, an official told news agencies.

Hezbollah, Lebanon's Iran-backed paramilitary organization Rise of Hezbollah Hezbollah, or Party of God, was conceived by Muslim clerics in the 1980s in response to the Israeli invasion of South Lebanon in 1982. The Shiite group has a political and military wing.

Hezbollah, Lebanon's Iran-backed paramilitary organization National support against Israel Hezbollah emerged in the 1980s as an amalgamation of Shiite militias and played a major role in the Lebanese civil war. It used guerrilla warfare to drive Israeli forces out of South Lebanon — Israel withdrew in 2000. Israel and Hezbollah fought another war in 2006. Its defense of Lebanon against Israel had won it cross-sectarian support and acceptance in Lebanese society.

Hezbollah, Lebanon's Iran-backed paramilitary organization Backed by Iran Since its creation, Hezbollah has received military, financial and political support from Iran and Syria. Today, Hezbollah's military wing is more powerful than Lebanon's own army and has become a major regional paramilitary force.

Hezbollah, Lebanon's Iran-backed paramilitary organization Political apparatus Hezbollah turned its focus to politics following the end of Lebanon's 1975-1990 civil war. It represents a large section of the Lebanese Shiite population and is allied with other sectarian groups, including Christians. Their political development has mostly come under Hassan Nasrallah (pictured), who became the group's leader in 1992.

Hezbollah, Lebanon's Iran-backed paramilitary organization Armed wing Unlike other parties in Lebanon's multi-sided 1975-1990 civil war, Hezbollah did not disband its armed wing. Some Lebanese political groups, such as Prime Minister Saad Hariri's Future Movement, want Hezbollah to put down its arms. Hezbollah argues its militant wing is necessary to defend against Israel and other external threats.

Hezbollah, Lebanon's Iran-backed paramilitary organization Terror group? A number of countries and bodies, including the United States, Israel, Canada and the Arab League, consider Hezbollah a terrorist organization. However, Australia and the European Union differentiate between its legitimate political activities and its militant wing.

Hezbollah, Lebanon's Iran-backed paramilitary organization Hezbollah enters Syria's civil war Hezbollah has been one of the main backers of Syrian President Bashar Assad in the country's civil war. Its entrance into the war helped save Assad, one of its chief patrons; secured weapons supply routes from Syria and formed a buffer zone around Lebanon against Sunni militant groups it feared would take over Syria. As a result it has won considerable support from Shiite communities in Lebanon.

Hezbollah, Lebanon's Iran-backed paramilitary organization Sectarianism Lebanon has long been at the center of regional power struggles, particularly between Saudi Arabia and Iran. However, Hezbollah's military and political ascendancy, as well as its intervention in Syria, have also helped stoke Sunni-Shiite sectarian tensions in Lebanon and across the region.

Hezbollah, Lebanon's Iran-backed paramilitary organization Renewed conflict with Israel? Iran and Hezbollah have increased their political and military strength through the war in Syria. Israel views this as a threat and has carried out dozens of airstrikes on Iran/Hezbollah targets in Syria. Israel has vowed to not let Iran and Hezbollah create a permanent presence in Syria. There is growing concern of another war between Hezbollah and Israel that could draw in Iran. Author: Chase Winter



mkg, ls/cmk (Reuters, dpa, AP)