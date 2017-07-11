Israel: Fatal shooting in Tel Aviv

A shooting in the center of Israel's largest city, Tel Aviv, on Thursday killed at least two people injured several more, the city's Ichilov hospital reported.

"So far, 10 wounded have arrived at the trauma room of Ichilov Hospital. But unfortunately, despite the doctors' efforts, two of the wounded died," the hospital said in a statement.

Police have already called the incident a terrorist attack.

"A terrorist opened fire at short range and then fled on foot. Several people are wounded," police spokesman Eli Levy said on Channel 13 television.

What do we know about the shooting?

Israeli emergency services said the shootings took place in the Dizengoff Street area, one of the busiest in the city, which is popular with people going to bars and restaurants.

Police also said the attacker was still at large and told people to stay away from the area. Israeli newspaper Haaretz said they suspect there was only one shooter.

"Don’t leave your homes. Don’t stick your heads out of the window. Stay off your balconies," Levy said.

Of the injured, several were reportedly in critical condition.

The attack happened in a part of the city popular for going out

Television footage showed scenes in the center of the city where large numbers of police and emergency services were responding.

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett was already receiving updates from the Israeli Defense Force (IDF) headquarters in the city, according to the newspaper Times of Isreal.

The shooting comes days after a spate of attacks across the country claimed 11 lives.

ab/msh (AP, AFP, Reuters)