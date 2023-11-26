  1. Skip to content
Israel: Families welcome second group of hostages

Melissa Kent
November 26, 2023

A second group of Israeli and foreign hostages has been reunited with family members. Hamas militants released the 17 hostages, which included 13 Israelis, after an hourslong delay raised fears the truce in Gaza might collapse.

https://p.dw.com/p/4ZSKM
