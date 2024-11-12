Israel fails to meet US aid demands for Gaza, NGOs say

Skip next section Aid groups say Israel misses US deadline to allow more aid into Gaza

Israel has failed to meet US demands to allow more humanitarian access to the Gaza Strip, international aid organizations said, despite the opening of an additional aid crossing into Gaza.

The eight organizations, including Oxfam and Save The Children, said in a joint statement that Israel "failed to comply" with US demands "at enormous human cost for Palestinian civilians in Gaza."

"The humanitarian situation in Gaza is now at its worst point since the war began in October 2023," they said.

In Washington, however, the Biden administration was less definitive, saying Tuesday that the steps Israel has taken are welcome although not enough to make a dramatic improvement.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken stressed in a Monday meeting with Israeli Minister for Strategic Affairs Ron Dermer "the importance of ensuring those changes lead to an actual improvement in the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza, including through the delivery of additional assistance to civilians throughout Gaza," the State Department said.

Blinken "further reiterated the importance that Israel takes every possible step to minimize civilian harm," State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said in a statement.

The US had given Israel a 30-day deadline until Tuesday to get more aid to the area or have military assistance from Washington reduced.