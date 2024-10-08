Israel expands offensive to southwest Lebanon

10/08/2024 October 8, 2024 UN warns of 'spiral of doom' in Lebanon

UN humanitarian officials have warned that the same methods of warfare used by Israel that caused high civilian casualties and widespread destruction in Gaza are now being repeated in Lebanon.

They urged for action to avoid the same "spiral of doom" that has plagued Gaza since the war began there.

"We need to do everything we can to stop that from happening," said Matthew Hollingworth, Lebanon country director for the United Nations' World Food Program.

Hollingworth told a press briefing that he spent the first half of the year coordinating WFP's operations in Gaza before taking the helm of its Lebanon office, and was deeply concerned by the similarities.

"It is in my mind from the time I wake until the time I sleep, that we could go into the same sort of spiral of doom... We shouldn't allow that to happen," he said.

James Elder, spokesman for the UN children's agency UNICEF, warned that "the commonalities are unfortunately absolutely there to be seen, whether it is displacement on the ground, impact upon children or language being used ... (to) soften the realities on the ground".

"We are seeing the same patterns that we saw in Gaza," added Jeremy Laurence of the UN rights office.

"The devastation is beyond belief for all people in Lebanon as it is in Gaza. We can't let this happen again," Laurence added.