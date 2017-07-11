Israel ends ban on surrogacy for same-sex couples

Israeli same-sex couples can now become parents through surrogacy in Israel starting next week, the country's health minister announced Tuesday.

The decision upholds a Supreme Court ruling from last year that called for an end to the ban.

"It is a historic day for the LGBTQ struggle in Israel," said Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz, who is openly gay. "[This will] fulfil the dream of many to start a family,"

"Full equality. That is the simple demand and it is the goal of the LGBTQ struggle, the long struggle of my community" he said. "Equality before the law and equality of parenthood."

The ministry had issued a circular granting equal access for all to surrogate pregnancy, including single men and transgender people, Horowitz said.

Tel Aviv Pride brings hundreds of thousands to the streets Hundreds of thousands strong Around 250,000 people took part in Tel Aviv's pride parade on Friday, making it far and away the biggest LGBT+ event in the Middle East. Participants wound their way through downtown Tel Aviv to the beachfront to see 2018 Eurovision Song Contest winner Netta Barzilai perform.

Tel Aviv Pride brings hundreds of thousands to the streets Strides in tolerance Israel is known for being the most LGBT+ tolerant country in the region. Last week, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced the appointment of the country's first openly gay cabinet minister, Justice Minister Amir Ohana.

Tel Aviv Pride brings hundreds of thousands to the streets 'We will continue to fight' "We have all earned the right to raise our voices, to come here and say that after the long journey we have travelled, there is still much to do," Mayor of Tel Aviv Ron Huldai told the crowd. "I promise you that we will not give up and that we will continue to fight until we see full equality in the state of Israel."

Tel Aviv Pride brings hundreds of thousands to the streets Hurdles remain Despite increasing levels of acceptance, the Israeli LGBT+ community still faces a lot of legal barriers that straight citizens do not face. Same-sex marriage remains banned and gay couples have significant legal hurdles to overcome if they want to adopt children.

Tel Aviv Pride brings hundreds of thousands to the streets Police on the alert Hundreds of police were on duty on Friday to ward off any possibility of hate-driven violence. Four years ago, an ultra-Orthodox Jewish man stabbed a 16-year-old girl to death at a pride festival in Jerusalem.

Tel Aviv Pride brings hundreds of thousands to the streets Balmy and bright The weather in Tel Aviv on Friday was balmy and clear, adding to the beach party atmosphere. Mayor Huldai said that "the Tel Aviv Pride parade is not just a celebration, but an important declaration of support and an opportunity to promote equal rights for all." Author: Elizabeth Schumacher



Surrogacy law in Israel

Until the announcement, surrogacy in Israel was only accessible to heterosexual couples and single women.

The law did now allow same-sex couples to engage a surrogate in the country, forcing them to look for the costlier alternative of finding one abroad.

The country's LGBTQ community had long called for a change in this law and finally scored a victory last year.

Israeli Health Ministry had issued a circular granting equal access for all to surrogate pregnancy

In July, the country's Supreme Court annulled parts of a surrogacy law that prevented gay couples from having children through a surrogate in the Jewish state.

The state had argued that the law was intended to protect surrogate mothers.

The court, however, ruled that a balance could be struck without discriminating against same-sex couples. It added that the change in the law would come into effect after six months, allowing time for the formation of professional guidelines.

Israel is quite tolerant toward the LGBTQ community, in contrast with the rest of the Middle East.

While gays can openly serve in the country's military and parliament, they still face some obstacles, including the right to marriage.

adi/rt (AP, Reuters)