Israel: Dozens feared dead as stand collapses at Lag B'Omer religious gathering

Dozens of people are feared dead in the northern Israeli town of Meron after a grandstand collapsed at a large public gathering to celebrate the Lag B'Omer Jewish festival.

It is not immediately clear what parts of the grandstand collapsed.

Authorities and medical services arrived at the scene and began treating dozens of injured pilgrims.

The annual pilgrimage for the feast of Lag B'Omer is staged in Meron around the reputed tomb of Rabbi Shimon Bar Yochai, a second century Talmudic sage.

Authorities had authorized 10,000 people to gather at the site of the tomb but organizers said more than 650 busses had been chartered from across the country, bringing 30,000 pilgrims to Meron.

About 5,000 police were deployed to secure the event, with the police urging pilgrims to avoid incidents during the feast when bonfires are lit.

More to come…

sri/aw (dpa, AFP)