Israel digging anti-tank trench in seized Golan Heights

Brent Goff
December 12, 2024

Israel has seized the UN-controlled Golan Heights, an area that belongs to Syria but serves as a buffer zone. Middle East analyst Harel Chorev told DW that Israel is seeking self-protection and has no interest in occupying the territory.

https://p.dw.com/p/4o57E
