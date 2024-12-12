Israel digging anti-tank trench in seized Golan Heights

ConflictsIsraelIsrael digging anti-tank trench in seized Golan HeightsTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoConflictsIsraelBrent Goff12/12/2024December 12, 2024Israel has seized the UN-controlled Golan Heights, an area that belongs to Syria but serves as a buffer zone. Middle East analyst Harel Chorev told DW that Israel is seeking self-protection and has no interest in occupying the territory.https://p.dw.com/p/4o57EAdvertisement