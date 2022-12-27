Israel clears way for Netanyahu's return with legal changes

The long-serving former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu moved one step closer to returning to office after Israeli lawmakers approved legislation needed to seat his far-right coalition partners.

Israel's parliament approved divisive legislation on Tuesday, paving the way for the return of Benjamin Netanyahu as prime minister.

The changes make it possible for Bezalel Smotrich of the Religious Zionist Party to serve as a minister within the defense ministry.

Israeli lawmakers also passed legislation that allows anyone convicted of offenses but not given a custodial sentence to serve as a minister. It clears the way for Aryeh Deri, leader of the ultra-Orthodox Shas party, to serve as a minister despite a conviction for tax fraud.

After hours of debate, 63 of the 120 parliamentarians voted in favor and 55 against the amendments.

Aryeh Deri a key Netanyahu ally from the ultra-Orthodox Shas party, would be able to serve as minister despite previously pleading guilty to tax offenses Image: Maya Alleruzzo/AP Photo/picture alliance

Why are the amendments so contentious?

Smotrich is an ardent supporter of settlement expansion in the occupied West Bank. He would also get power over the West Bank administration and with it, the lives of many Palestinians.

Deri was expected to serve as finance minister in two years, in a rotation with Smotrich.

Israel's Supreme Court said it would hear an appeal against Deri's appointment by a group of scientists, academics and former diplomats called "Democracy's Bastion."

The Knesset also voted to expand the powers of the national security minister over the police, a portfolio set to be handed to Itamar Ben Gvir, another far-right figure. He has a long history of incendiary rhetoric against Arabs.

Netanyahu agreed with his far-right coalition partners to make the changes to secure their backing for his new government.

What else do we know about the coalition government forming?

It has taken Netanyahu almost two months since he won the election to reach deals with his allies, who have demanded a significant share of power in return for their support.

He is expected to swear in his new government on Thursday, one that is widely considered one of the most right-wing in the country's history.

Israel's outgoing prime minister, Yair Lapid, said after the legal changes so far that the new government had already proven to be "the most corrupt ever" even before it was sworn in.

