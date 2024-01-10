  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
LebanonUkraineNATO
ConflictsLebanon

Israel claims to have launched ground operation in Lebanon

Jessica Saltz
October 1, 2024

After days of military buildup on the Israeli-Lebanese border, Israel says its troops have entered southern Lebanon. The IDF is carrying out what it calls "targeted ground raids" against the Iranian-backed militant group Hezbollah.

https://p.dw.com/p/4lHph
Skip next section Similar stories from Lebanon

Similar stories from Lebanon

Mother and daughter in a treatment room at the Children’s Cancer Center of Lebanon

Lacking funds, children's cancer care in Lebanon at risk

In a country ravaged by an economic crisis, donations are drying up for the Children's Cancer Center in Beirut.
SocietySeptember 17, 202403:17 min
A Lebanese man standing in a fruit and vegetable store

Ongoing Israel-Hezbollah strikes force Lebanese to flee

Cross-border strikes between Israel and the Islamist militia Hezbollah are forcing Lebanese border residents to flee.
ConflictsJuly 24, 202403:06 min
Lebanese drag queen Emma Gration

Lebanese drag queens brave social, and political, pressure

One of the country's most well-known drag queens is speaking out to make sure the show goes on.
SocietyJanuary 8, 202302:41 min
Skip next section More on Conflicts from Middle East

More on Conflicts from Middle East

Iranian worshippers wave Lebanon's Hezbollah flags in front of a portrait of the Hezbollah Secretary General, Hassan Nasrallah

Ex-Israeli PM: Targeting Hezbollah's Nasrallah was important

Former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Olmert spoke with DW ahead of Israel's ground operation in Lebanon.
ConflictsOctober 1, 202412:55 min
A woman cries, among other displaced people, following the announcement of the death of Lebanon's Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, in Beirut, Lebanon.

People in Lebanon and Israel react to killing of Nasrallah

In Lebanon, supporters mourn for Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah. In Israel, people feel both relief and trepidation.
ConflictsSeptember 28, 202402:13 min
A view of smoke billowing over an urban area of southern Lebanon following an Israeli strike

Possible Israeli ground assault in Lebanon sparks concerns

Israeli officials say their aim is to push back Hezbollah and create a buffer zone.
ConflictsSeptember 27, 202403:04 min
Show more
Skip next section More on Conflicts from around the world

More on Conflicts from around the world

DW "To the Point" Sendungslogo englisch

Long-range weapons for Ukraine: Putin's red line?

Long-range weapons for Ukraine: Why is the West hesitating?
ConflictsSeptember 19, 202426:04 min
DW Dokumentation | Der heimtückischeTod - Der schwierige Kampf gegen Landminen

Invisible enemy — The fight to eliminate landmines

More than 160 countries have signed what’s known as the Ottawa Treaty.
ConflictsSeptember 13, 202442:34 min
Thumbnail | Mapped Out Taiwan

Why are China and the US so fixated on Taiwan?

Taiwan is a main flashpoint in the rivalry between the US and China. But what's keeping both so focused on Taiwan?
ConflictsSeptember 3, 202416:24 min
Show more