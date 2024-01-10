Israel claims to have launched ground operation in Lebanon

ConflictsLebanonIsrael claims to have launched ground operation in LebanonTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoConflictsLebanonJessica Saltz10/01/2024October 1, 2024After days of military buildup on the Israeli-Lebanese border, Israel says its troops have entered southern Lebanon. The IDF is carrying out what it calls "targeted ground raids" against the Iranian-backed militant group Hezbollah. https://p.dw.com/p/4lHphAdvertisement