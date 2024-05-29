Israel claims control of corridor along Gaza-Egypt border

05/29/2024 May 29, 2024 Macron calls on Abbas to reform Palestinian Authority

French President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday urged Mahmoud Abbas to "implement necessary reforms" to the Palestinian Authority, during a phone call with Palestinian president.

Macron's office said he raised the prospect of French support for Palestinian statehood but added that this would "come at a useful moment," and not be based on "emotion."

The French leader said his country supported the idea of, "a reformed and strengthened Palestinian Authority, able to carry out its responsibilities throughout the Palestinian Territories, including the Gaza Strip, for the benefit of the Palestinian people."

Macron also called for an end to the "systematic postponement" of implementing a so-called two-state solution and expressed his "sincere condolences to the Palestinian people" over what he deemed "intolerable" civilian casualties in Gaza.

The call came in the wake of Ireland, Norway and Spain announcing recognition of a Palestinian state, something French Foreign Minister Stephane Sejourne called "political positioning" on their part and not a step that would resolve the larger conflict between Israel and the Palestinian people in Gaza and the West Bank.

Abbas and the Palestinian Authority are currently broadly seen internationally as the more viable leaders of a future Palestinian state. However, the organization has not administered Gaza since losing control to Hamas following the territory's 2006 elections, and it has not held elections in the occupied West Bank since then either.

France is one of three UN Security Council permanent members, along with the US and UK, that do not recognize a Palestinian state.