Israel carries out airstrikes near central Beirut

Jessica Saltz
October 3, 2024

Lebanese authorities have said Israeli airstrikes killed at least nine people in the capital, Beirut. Israel's army says it is targeting Hezbollah militants and has issued evacuation orders. Many fear a new long-running conflict in the Middle East.

