Israel carries out airstrikes near central Beirut

ConflictsLebanonIsrael carries out airstrikes near central BeirutConflictsLebanonJessica Saltz10/03/2024October 3, 2024Lebanese authorities have said Israeli airstrikes killed at least nine people in the capital, Beirut. Israel's army says it is targeting Hezbollah militants and has issued evacuation orders. Many fear a new long-running conflict in the Middle East.