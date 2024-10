Alex Footman

10/07/2024 October 7, 2024

A year on, Israel is deep into a war with Hamas in Gaza and has opened a new front against Hezbollah, another Iranian-backed militia in Lebanon. "You are the generation of victory," Israel's Prime Minister Netanyahu told troops on the Lebanon border on the eve of the October 7 attack anniversary, when Hamas killed some 1,200 people and took 250 hostages in Israel.