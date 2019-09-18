Israel: Benjamin Netanyahu calls for unity government after election deadlock

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has proposed forming a governing coalition with his main challenger, former general Benny Gantz, saying the election results had left no other choice.

In a video message, Netanyahu conceded there was no way he would be able to form a right-wing government after a second general election this week ended in deadlock.

"During the elections, I called for the establishment of a right-wing government," Netanyahu said. "But, unfortunately, the election results show that this is not possible."

He said he opposed going to a third election and then urged Gantz of the centrist Blue and White party to form a "broad unity government today."

Gantz has not yet responded to the offer. On Wednesday, he backed the idea of a "good, desirable unity government" but ruled out entering into one with Netanyahu, who faces possible corruption charges. The 69-year-old, Israel's longest-serving leader, denies any wrongdoing.

Israeli President Reuven Rivlin, who is responsible for approving the new government, welcomed Netanyahu's call for a broad coalition with his rival.

Tuesday's election marked the first time Israel has held two votes in one year. The ballot was called after Netanyahu's right-wing Likud party failed to win enough votes to form a coalition following elections in April.

