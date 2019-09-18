Israel: Benjamin Netanyahu calls for unity government after election deadlock

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has proposed forming a governing coalition with his main challenger, former general Benny Gantz, saying the election results had left no other choice.

In a video message, Netanyahu conceded there was no way he would be able to form a right-wing government after a second general election this week ended in deadlock.

"During the elections, I called for the establishment of a right-wing government," Netanyahu said. "But, unfortunately, the election results show that this is not possible."

He said he opposed going to a third election and then urged Gantz of the centrist Blue and White party to form a "broad unity government today."

He also called on Gantz to meet him later Thursday.

Read more: End of the Netanyahu era? Worn-out Israel wakes up to political turmoil

nm/sms (AP, dpa, Reuters)