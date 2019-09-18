Israel: Benjamin Netanyahu calls for unity government after election deadlock

Benjamin Netanyahu has called on his main political rival, Benny Gantz, to form a unity government with him. The Israeli prime minister made the offer after a second general election failed to produce a clear winner.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has proposed forming a governing coalition with his main challenger, former general Benny Gantz, saying the election results had left no other choice.
In a video message, Netanyahu conceded there was no way he would be able to form a right-wing government after a second general election this week ended in deadlock.
"During the elections, I called for the establishment of a right-wing government," Netanyahu said. "But, unfortunately, the election results show that this is not possible."
He said he opposed going to a third election and then urged Gantz of the centrist Blue and White party to form a "broad unity government today."
He also called on Gantz to meet him later Thursday.
