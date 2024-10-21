Israel Beirut strikes target Hezbollah finance group

10/21/2024 October 21, 2024 Israel attacks Hezbollah's banking group

Israel started bombing Lebanese branches of a group accused of helping to finance the Iran-backed Hezbollah movement, Lebanese state media reported late Sunday.

The AP news agency cited a senior Israeli intelligence official saying the strikes would target al-Qard al-Hassan "all over Lebanon," including a "large number of targets" in Beirut and elsewhere.

Explosions began in Beirut's southern suburbs about an hour later. Hundreds of Beirut residents fled their homes surrounding al-Qard al-Hassan branches.

Al-Qard al-Hassan is used by ordinary Lebanese people but is also accused of helping finance Hezbollah, which is considered a terrorist organization by the US, Germany, and several Sunni Arab countries.

Al-Qard Al-Hassan is a financial firm offering micro-credit in Lebanon, where the traditional banking system collapsed five years ago at the start of an economic crisis. It is sanctioned by the US, which accuses Hezbollah of using it as a cover to mask the group's financial activities and gain access to the international financial system.

Israel says it is used to pay operatives of the militant group and to help buy arms.

Lebanon's National News Agency reported 11 strikes on Beirut's southern suburbs, many of them targeting Al-Qard Al-Hassan.

Other strikes targeted the association in Lebanon's eastern Bekaa Valley and the country's south, the agency said.

A strike was also reported to have landed near Beirut's airport, Lebanon's main entry point for humanitarian assistance and a key evacuation hub for those fleeing the conflict.

Al-Qard al-Hassan said the decision to target it was a sign of Israel's "bankruptcy" and assured customers it had taken "measures" to ensure their money was safe.