 Israel bans far-right candidates for racism against Arabs | News | DW | 26.08.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Israel bans far-right candidates for racism against Arabs

Benzi Gopstein and Baruch Marzel of the Jewish Power party have been barred from the snap general elections in September. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was criticized for allying with the ultra-nationalist party.

Baruch Marzel and Benzi Gopstein, politicians from the Jewish Power party (Getty Images/AFP/M. Kahana)

Israel's Supreme Court banned two candidates from a far-right religious-nationalist party from running in the upcoming snap general elections in September.

The judges barred Benzi Gopstein and Baruch Marzel, both prominent politicians in Jewish Power (Otzma Yehudit), or for inciting racism against Arabs.

Gopstein is also known as the head of the anti-assimilation Lehava organization, which seeks to prevent intermarriage between Jews and non-Jews and discourages the hiring of Palestinians and other Arabs. 

However, the court stopped short of banning the entire party list.

The appeal to disqualify Gopstein and Marzel was put forward by the progressive Reform Movement, the liberal Blue and White political alliance, the left-wing Democratic Union and Labor parties.

Baruch Marzel holds up his hand whiel speaking at a podium (Imago/Xinhua/)

Marzel was the spokesperson for the outlawed Kach movement for many years

Jewish Power and Netanyahu alliance criticized

Jewish Power is a far-right political party that holds anti-Arab and ultra-nationalist positions. It has called for the annexation of the West Bank, transferring "enemy" Arabs to neighboring states, the dominance of religious law, and is against the formation of a Palestinian state.

It is descended from the outlawed far-right Kach party, led by Rabbi Meir Kahane until his assassination in 1990. Marzel was considered Kahane's right-hand man.

Israelis voted in national elections in April, re-electing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. However, after the prime minister failed to formed a government coalition, the parliament dissolved itself and called for new elections to be held on September 17.

Ahead of the April elections, Netanyahu cut a deal with Jewish Power and two other far-right parties in an attempt to boost his reelection chances. The moved drew sharp criticism both in Israel and internationally.

Jewish Power split off from the grouping following the April elections and has its own list for the September elections. 

cmb/aw (EFE, AP)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Opinion: Netanyahu's success story nears final chapter

Israel is preparing for another election. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is blaming his political rival Avigdor Liebermann, but Peter Philipp says that what he’s really doing is protecting his own interests. (30.05.2019)  

Israel faces old reality of Benjamin Netanyahu victory anew

Israel's general election has put Prime Minister Netanyahu on track for a record fifth term in office, but not everybody is celebrating. The vote reflects a deep societal divide. Dana Regev reports from Haifa. (10.04.2019)  

Israel's Ehud Barak returns to politics with new party

The former Israeli prime minister has called for an end to "Netanyahu's rule with the radicals, racists and the corrupt." Israeli is heading for its second election this year after Netanyahu failed to form a government. (27.06.2019)  

Israeli parliament votes to hold new election in September

Israeli lawmakers have voted in favor of dissolving parliament following Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's failure to form a coalition government. The move comes after weeks of difficult negotiations. (29.05.2019)  

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu faces midnight deadline to form new government

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's political future is at stake as he has until midnight to form a coalition government. If the premier fails, he is expected to push parliament to hold snap elections. (29.05.2019)  

Israel's Netanyahu on pace for reelection

Netanyahu's Likud and right-wing allies appeared to have beaten a bloc of parties on the left. The unofficial results mean Netanyahu will likely be able to form a coalition. (10.04.2019)  

WWW links

Daily Bulletin registration form

Newsletter Registration  

Related content

Rashida Tlaib

US congresswoman Rashida Tlaib declines Israel visit over 'oppressive conditions' 16.08.2019

Israel said that Tlaib, who is of Palestinian origin, can now visit her family in the West Bank despite her criticism of the government. She has rejected the offer, however, over restrictive conditions around the trip.

Ilhan Omar und Rashida Tlaib

Israel bans entry to two Muslim US congresswomen over their criticism 15.08.2019

The decision to bar Representatives Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib is likely to deepen a rift within the Democratic Party over Israel. President Donald Trump advocated for not letting the lawmakers into Israel.

Israel | Premier Benjamin Netanyahu

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu faces midnight deadline to form new government 29.05.2019

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's political future is at stake as he has until midnight to form a coalition government. If the premier fails, he is expected to push parliament to hold snap elections.

Advertisement