Israel and UAE to start diplomatic ties after breakthrough peace deal

The United Arab Emirates and Israel agreed to establish full diplomatic ties on Thursday in order to halt the annexation of occupied land sought by the Palestinians for their future state.

In doing so, the UAE becomes the first Gulf Arab state to have active links with Israel.

The deal, which US President Donald Trump helped broker, means Israel will suspend plans to annex areas of the occupied West Bank, White House officials said.

Trump delivered a statement from the Oval Office in which he said: "After 49 years, Israel and the United Arab Emirates will fully normalize their diplomatic relations. Now that the ice has been broken I expect more Arab and Muslim countries will follow the United Arab Emirates."

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the groundbreaking accord represented a "historic day" for his country.

Ron Dermer, Israel's ambassador in Washington, described the accord as a "great day for peace," before adding, "Israel deeply appreciates all President Trump has done to make this breakthrough possible."

World reacts

Meanwhile, global leaders reacted to Thursday's development.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi praised the US-brokered deal. He tweeted: "I read with interest and great appreciation the joint statement between the United States, the brotherly United Arab Emirates and Israel concerning the halt of Israel's annexation of Palestinian land."

