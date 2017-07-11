Israel and UAE to start diplomatic ties after breakthrough deal

The United Arab Emirates and Israel agreed to establish full diplomatic ties on Thursday, putting a halt to plans of annexing parts of the occupied West Bank.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the groundbreaking accord represented a "historic day" for his country.

Netanyahu had committed to the annexation of the land sought by the Palestinians but the breakthrough deal, which US President Donald Trump helped broker, would mean those intentions have been shelved.

"During a call with President Trump and Prime Minister Netanyahu, an agreement was reached to stop further Israeli annexation of Palestinian territories," the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan wrote on his verified Twitter account. "The UAE and Israel also agreed to cooperation and setting a roadmap towards establishing a bilateral relationship."

The landmark deal, once signed, would make the UAE only the third nation in the Arab world to have full diplomatic relations with Israel.

World reacts

Trump delivered a statement from the Oval Office in which he said: "After 49 years, Israel and the United Arab Emirates will fully normalize their diplomatic relations. Now that the ice has been broken I expect more Arab and Muslim countries will follow the United Arab Emirates."

Ron Dermer, Israel's ambassador in Washington, described the accord as a "great day for peace," before adding, "Israel deeply appreciates all President Trump has done to make this breakthrough possible."

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi joined the chorus of approval. He tweeted: "I read with interest and great appreciation the joint statement between the United States, the brotherly United Arab Emirates and Israel concerning the halt of Israel's annexation of Palestinian land."

