Israel and UAE to start diplomatic ties after breakthrough deal

Israel and the United Arab Emirates agreed to establish full diplomatic ties on Thursday, meaning the Israeli plans to annex parts of the occupied West Bank have been suspended.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the groundbreaking accord represented a "historic day" as he welcomed a "new era" in his country's relations with the Arab world.

Netanyahu had committed to the annexation of the land sought by the Palestinians but US President Donald Trump asked him to put those plans on hold, the Israeli PM said. Netanyahu noted the annexation may still go ahead someday but only in coordination with the United States.

The Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi took to social media to confirm the arrangement. "During a call with President Trump and Prime Minister Netanyahu, an agreement was reached to stop further Israeli annexation of Palestinian territories," Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan wrote on his verified Twitter account. "The UAE and Israel also agreed to cooperation and setting a roadmap towards establishing a bilateral relationship."

The landmark deal, once signed, would make the UAE only the third nation in the Arab world, along with Egypt and Jordan, to have full diplomatic relations with Israel.

World reacts

Trump delivered a statement from the Oval Office in which he said: "After 49 years, Israel and the United Arab Emirates will fully normalize their diplomatic relations. Now that the ice has been broken I expect more Arab and Muslim countries will follow the United Arab Emirates."

Ron Dermer, Israel's ambassador in Washington, described the accord as a "great day for peace," before adding, "Israel deeply appreciates all President Trump has done to make this breakthrough possible."

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi joined the chorus of approval. He tweeted: "I read with interest and great appreciation the joint statement between the United States, the brotherly United Arab Emirates and Israel concerning the halt of Israel's annexation of Palestinian land."

Not everyone greeted the news positively.

The Islamist group Hamas, which controls the Gaza Strip, described Thursday's development as "a reward for the Israeli occupation's crimes,'' said Hamas spokesman Fawzi Barhoum. "The normalization is a stab in the back of our people.''

jsi/dj (AFP, AP, dpa, Reuters)