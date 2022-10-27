  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
War in Ukraine
Energy crisis
Iran protests
Libanon Israel Seeabkommen l Schiff der israelischen Marine, Rosh Hanikra oder Ras al-Naqura
Image: Jalaa Marey/AFP via Getty Images
PoliticsIsrael

Israel and Lebanon to sign maritime border deal

8 minutes ago

The deal follows months of US-brokered talks and opens up the possibility of offshore energy explortion in previously disputed waters in the eastern Mediterranean.

https://p.dw.com/p/4Ijcu

Lebanon and Israel have approved a maritime border deal brokered by the US, Israeli and Lebanese officials said on Thursday.

Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid's office announced that Israel's government had approved the deal.

Earlier, Lebanon's top negotiator told reporters that President Michel Aoun had signed a letter approving the deal.

What did Lebanese, Israeli and US officials say about the deal?

Negotiator Elias Bou Saab said the deal marked the beginning of "a new era."

Prime Minister Yair Lapid praised the deal, claiming it said that Lebanon had "recognized" Israel in signing it.

"This is a political achievement — it is not every day that an enemy state recognises the State of Israel, in a written agreement, in front of the entire international community," Lapid said.

US envoy Amos Hochstein told reporters that Washington would remain a guarantor the resolve any disputes resulting out of violations of the deal. "If one side violates the deal, both sides lose," Hochstein said.

Hochstein said that the US expects the deal to hold regardless of who is elected Lebanon's next president. Aoun's term is set to end on October 31.

What do we know about the deal?

The two parties and the US delegation will meet at the United Nations peacekeeping base in the southern Lebanese town of Naqoura following the signing of the deal.

Lebanon and Israel will then submit their new border coordinates to the UN.

Lapid announced that a deal with Lebanon had been reached on Tuesday following months of US-mediated negotiations.

The deal opens the way for offshore energy exploration, potentially helping to alleviate Lebanon's economic and energy crisis.

A key point of contention in talks was control over the Karish and Qana gas fields in the eastern Mediterranean.

The two countries are still officially in a state of war. The two sides have not held direct talks for some 30 years and have engaged in minor skirmishes since a 2006 cease-fire.

Iranian-backed Shiite militia group Hezbollah, which commands significant political power in Lebanon and is historically opposed to Israel, greenlit the proposal, the Reuters news agency cited Lebanese officials as saying.

sdi/rt (AFP, Reuters)

Skip next section Related topics

Related topics

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Illustration of Starlink network of satellites

Ukraine updates: Russia threatens West's satellites

Conflicts1 hour ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Ziyad el-Elaimy hugs his son after more than three years in prison

Egypt: Prisoner release amid new crackdown

Egypt: Prisoner release amid new crackdown

Politics17 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

A cameraman takes a photo of a large sign outside Maiden Pharmaceuticals in New Delhi

India's massive pharma industry hounded by scandals

India's massive pharma industry hounded by scandals

Health19 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Sadio Mane scores a goal past Marc-Andre ter Stegen

Bayern Munich hand Barcelona Champions League lesson

Bayern Munich hand Barcelona Champions League lesson

Soccer13 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Factories pumping exhaust into the air

EU set to tighten rules on deadly air pollution

EU set to tighten rules on deadly air pollution

Politics14 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Iranian-British businessman Anoosheh Ashoori, former Evin detainee, describes the prison as 'hell.'

Former Evin prisoner raises alarm over plight of detainees

Former Evin prisoner raises alarm over plight of detainees

Human RightsOctober 25, 202203:15 min
More from Middle East

North America

A Russian one-ruble coin lying on a one-US-dollare note

Strong dollar creating headwinds to US businesses

Strong dollar creating headwinds to US businesses

Business3 hours ago
More from North America

Latin America

Towels showing Luiz Inacio da Silva and Jair Bolsonaro

Brazil election: What you need to know

Brazil election: What you need to know

Politics4 hours ago
More from Latin America
Go to homepage