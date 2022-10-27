Israel and Lebanon to sign maritime border deal

The deal follows months of US-brokered talks and opens up the possibility of offshore energy explortion in previously disputed waters in the eastern Mediterranean.

Lebanon and Israel have approved a maritime border deal brokered by the US, Israeli and Lebanese officials said on Thursday.

Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid's office announced that Israel's government had approved the deal.

Earlier, Lebanon's top negotiator told reporters that President Michel Aoun had signed a letter approving the deal.

What did Lebanese, Israeli and US officials say about the deal?

Negotiator Elias Bou Saab said the deal marked the beginning of "a new era."

Prime Minister Yair Lapid praised the deal, claiming it said that Lebanon had "recognized" Israel in signing it.

"This is a political achievement — it is not every day that an enemy state recognises the State of Israel, in a written agreement, in front of the entire international community," Lapid said.

US envoy Amos Hochstein told reporters that Washington would remain a guarantor the resolve any disputes resulting out of violations of the deal. "If one side violates the deal, both sides lose," Hochstein said.

Hochstein said that the US expects the deal to hold regardless of who is elected Lebanon's next president. Aoun's term is set to end on October 31.

What do we know about the deal?

The two parties and the US delegation will meet at the United Nations peacekeeping base in the southern Lebanese town of Naqoura following the signing of the deal.

Lebanon and Israel will then submit their new border coordinates to the UN.

Lapid announced that a deal with Lebanon had been reached on Tuesday following months of US-mediated negotiations.

The deal opens the way for offshore energy exploration, potentially helping to alleviate Lebanon's economic and energy crisis.

A key point of contention in talks was control over the Karish and Qana gas fields in the eastern Mediterranean.

The two countries are still officially in a state of war. The two sides have not held direct talks for some 30 years and have engaged in minor skirmishes since a 2006 cease-fire.

Iranian-backed Shiite militia group Hezbollah, which commands significant political power in Lebanon and is historically opposed to Israel, greenlit the proposal, the Reuters news agency cited Lebanese officials as saying.

sdi/rt (AFP, Reuters)