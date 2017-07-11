Israel and Hamas agree to Gaza cease-fire

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office announced a cease-fire in Gaza late on Thursday, following reports to that effect in Israeli media.

One official was quoted as calling the truce "quiet in exchange for quiet"

A Hamas official confirmed the reports to Reuters news agency, saying that a "mutual and simultaneous" cease-fire would start at 2 a.m. local time on Friday (2300 GMT Thursday).

A statement by Netanyahu's office said the Security Cabinet unilaterally approved the

Egyptian-mediated proposal. However, the statement added that the two sides were still negotiating when the cease-fire would begin.

"The political leaders emphasized that the reality on the ground will be that which determines the future of the campaign,'' the statement said.

Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz praised Israel's military operation in Gaza and said on Twitter that "the reality in the field will determine the continuation of operations."

Why are Israel and Hamas fighting?

Israel and Hamas have been fighting for the past 11 days, following tensions in Jerusalem.

Several Palestinian families had been threatened with eviction their homes in the east Jerusalem neighborhood of Sheikh Jarrah. Jewish settlers claim the properties were owned by Jews prior to 1948.

In order to defuse tensions, Israel postponed the court hearingon the evictions.

The situation escalated further after Israeli security forces dispersed worshippers at the holy al-Aqsa mosque. Muslims typically congregate at holy sites for group prayer during the holy month of Ramadan.

Last week, Hamas threatened to fire rockets at Israel unless Israeli troops left the Temple Mount. Israeli refused to have its forces leave the premises, with Hamas firing rockets at Jerusalem, the first time since the 2014 Gaza war.

In retaliation, the Israeli military began carrying out a military operation against Hamas in the Gaza Strip, titled Guardian of the Walls, a reference to Jerusalem.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated...

