 Israel and Hamas agree to Gaza cease-fire | News | DW | 20.05.2021

News

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office and a Hamas official have both said that a mutual truce will take effect.

Israel Palästina Militär bei Gaza

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office announced a cease-fire in Gaza late on Thursday, following reports to that effect in Israeli media. 

One official was quoted as calling the truce "quiet in exchange for quiet"

A Hamas official confirmed the reports to Reuters news agency, saying that a "mutual and simultaneous" cease-fire would start at 2 a.m. local time on Friday (2300 GMT Thursday).

A statement by Netanyahu's office said the Security Cabinet unilaterally approved the
Egyptian-mediated proposal. However, the statement added that the two sides were still negotiating when the cease-fire would begin. 

"The political leaders emphasized that the reality on the ground will be that which determines the future of the campaign,'' the statement said.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated...

