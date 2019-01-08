Israel admits strikes against Iranian Quds in Syria

Israel's military said on Monday that it had struck Iranian military targets inside Syria, an unusual admission by a country that rarely comments on its military actions in Syria.

"We have started striking Iranian Quds targets in Syrian territory," Israel's military wrote on Twitter. "We warn the Syrian Armed Forces against attempting to harm Israeli forces or territory,"

Syria said it had shot down several "hostile targets" without elaborating.

The overnight strikes came after cross-border attacks on Sunday in which Syria said it repelled an Israeli air attack on Damascus International Airport. Israel said separately that it had intercepted a rocket fired at Syria's Israeli-occupied Golan Heights.

After the rocket attack, Israeli Prime Minister said the country's policy was to target Iranian forces in Syria and "hurt whoever tries to hurt us."

Watch video 01:37 Now live 01:37 mins. Share Israel warns Iran and Syria Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/2sSxt Israel warns Iran and Syria

Israeli retaliation

Israel has traditionally avoided admissions about its military strikes in Syria, primarily to avoid greater involvement in Syria's civil war.

Netanyahu last week said Israeli forces struck an Iranian arms cache in Syria.

He told ministers Israel had carried out "hundreds" of attacks in recent years against Iran and its Lebanese ally, Hezbollah.

av/amp (Reuters, AP)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.