Ismail Haniyeh, political leader of Hamas who lived in exile

ConflictsMiddle EastIsmail Haniyeh, political leader of Hamas who lived in exileTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoConflictsMiddle EastNita Blake-Persen07/31/2024July 31, 2024The leader of the militant group Hamas has been assassinated in Iran. Ismail Haniyeh had been in Tehran to attend the inauguration ceremony of Iran's new president. Even after into exile in Qatar, Haniyeh acted as Hamas's political chief.https://p.dw.com/p/4iweqAdvertisement