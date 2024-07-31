  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Paris OlympicsUS election 2024Israel-Hamas
ConflictsMiddle East

Ismail Haniyeh, political leader of Hamas who lived in exile

Nita Blake-Persen
July 31, 2024

The leader of the militant group Hamas has been assassinated in Iran. Ismail Haniyeh had been in Tehran to attend the inauguration ceremony of Iran's new president. Even after into exile in Qatar, Haniyeh acted as Hamas's political chief.

https://p.dw.com/p/4iweq
Skip next section More on Conflicts from Middle East

More on Conflicts from Middle East

external

Israel carries out strike on Beirut, targets Hezbollah

DW Beirut bureau chief and DW Jerusalem correspondent report on the strike on a suburb of Lebanon's capital, Beirut.
ConflictsJuly 30, 202405:43 min
Firefighters work to extinguish a fire following an attack from Lebanese Hezbollah group, in an area in the Israeli-controlled Golan Heights

Israel-Iran conflict fueled by Golan Heights strike

The attack that killed 12 is stoking the two countries' long-running shadow war as fears of a regional escalation grow.
ConflictsJuly 30, 202402:35 min
Behind police barricades, members of the Druze minority are seen protesting a visit by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to the village of Majdal Shams

Netanyahu met by angry protesters in Golan Heights visit

The visit by Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to the attack site was overshadowed by protests.
ConflictsJuly 30, 202402:09 min
Show more
Skip next section More on Conflicts from around the world

More on Conflicts from around the world

Christoph Heusgen wears a red tie for a DW interview

Heusgen: 'I think Putin is laughing about us'

The Munich Security Conference head says Ukraine should be allowed to fire missiles into Russian territory for defense.
ConflictsJuly 11, 202415:55 min
Volodymyr Zelenskyy shakes hands with Charles Michel, standing in front of EU and Ukrainian flags

EU, Ukraine sign long-term security pact

The EU has pledged to provide Ukraine with military, financial, diplomatic and humanitarian support over the long term.
ConflictsJune 27, 202402:39 min
Leopard 2 battle tanks

Can Europe's defense giants come together?

Business is booming for Europe's biggest defense firms as countries race to rearm. But can they do it efficiently?
ConflictsJune 17, 202417:27 min
Show more