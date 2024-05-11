Islamist demo goes ahead in Hamburg under strict conditions

German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser has welcomed conditions imposed on a planned Islamist demonstration in Hamburg. The group "Muslim Interactive" sparked outrage recently with calls for "a caliphate for Germany."

An estimated 2,300 people participated in a demonstration organized by the Islamist group Muslim Interactive in the German port city of Hamburg on Saturday, according to police.

The group, classified as extremist by German security authorities, called for a new protest against "censorship and opinions being dictated.”

This follows a previous demonstration in late April where participants displayed signs with the words "caliphate is the solution." It came against the backdrop of Israel's war against Hamas in Gaza, and sparked uproar in Germany and denunciation from leading politicians.

Strict conditions imposed on demonstration

Despite the group's extremist classification, authorities allowed Saturday's demonstration to proceed under strict conditions.

These included bans on incitement of hatred, violence and the denial of Israel's right to exist.

Under the rules, participants were also forbidden to call for a caliphate to take over Germany in word, image or writing.

Ahead of the event, German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser welcomed the strict conditions.

What the interior minister said

Faeser said the conditions allowed the police to pursue an "immediate, hard intervention" if necessary.

"In Germany, there are equal rights for women, freedom of religion, and freedom of expression," Faeser told the Funke newspaper group.

"Anyone who would rather live in a caliphate, and therefore in the Stone Age, is against everything that Germany stands for. We defend our constitution — with the means of our constitution."

Hamburg as last week the scene of demonstrations against the Islamists' appeal Image: Jonas Walzberg/dpa/picture alliance

In response to the Islamist rally, hundreds of people took to the streets of Hamburg last week to voice their opposition to the message and their support for democracy.

rc/lo (AFP, AP, dpa, Reuters)

