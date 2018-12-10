'Islamic State' supporter allegedly planned to attack Ohio synagogue

A man "fueled by an ideology of hatred" has been charged with attempting a major attack on a US synagogue. The suspect is said to have been inspired by the Pittsburgh synagogue attack in October in which 11 people died.
US federal authorities have charged a 21-year-old man with attempting to provide material support to the "Islamic State" (IS) militant group by allegedly planning an attack on a synagogue in Ohio.
The suspect "was allegedly inspired by ISIS' call to violence and hate," said John Demers, assistant attorney general for national security, referring to the militant group by an alternative acronym. The suspect "hoped that it would lead to the deaths of many and spread fear."
According to the Justice Department, the suspect expressed his support for IS several times and even produced propaganda material to recruit would-be jihadis. In September, he sent some of the videos he produced to an undercover FBI agent.
Weeks later, authorities said the suspect told the undercover agent that he supported "martyrdom operations," saying: "There will always be casualties of war." The Justice Department said he had also lambasted his local mosque for taking a critical stance against the militant group IS.
Read more: With 'Islamic State' in tatters, al-Qaida renews call for jihad
'Ideology of hatred'
The situation took a turn for the worse following the worst anti-Semitic attack on American soil in October, in which Robert Bowers killed 11 people at a synagogue in Pittsburgh. The suspect allegedly told the agent he admired the attack, adding: "I can see myself carrying out this type of operation."
In the weeks leading up to his arrest, he is said to have scoped out two synagogues and later detailed his plans to attack one of them to an agent. The suspect was arrested on Friday while he was attempting to pick up two AR-15 assault rifles from the FBI agent.
"This man spent months planning a violent terrorist attack on behalf of ISIS here in the United States, and eventually targeted a Jewish synagogue in the Toledo area," said US attorney Justin Herdman. "The charges describe a calculated man fueled by an ideology of hatred and intent on killing innocent people."
Read more: Opinion: The Pittsburgh synagogue attack is a wake-up call for Europe
Still a threat
IS rose to notoriety in 2014 when it launched a blitzkrieg offensive across the Middle East, culminating in the capture of Mosul, one of the largest cities in Iraq, and Raqqa, once considered its de facto capital.
While the group has suffered military defeat, law enforcement officials in Europe and the US have warned that battle-hardened foreign fighters attempting to return to their home countries pose a major security threat. Others have pointed to their ideology and its potential to radicalize as a significant risk to the public.
Read more: 'Islamic State': Up to 30,000 fighters still in Syria and Iraq, UN says
Every evening, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.
ls/cmk (AP, AFP)
The EU's law enforcement coordination agency has vowed to support nations in combating the rising threat of terrorism on European soil. But analysts have warned that unforeseen challenges remain. DW examines the issues. (08.05.2017)
More than 100 foreign fighters have returned to Belgium, with more to follow. Some want to leave their past behind, others want to "disappear" and pose a headache for the authorities. Teri Schultz reports. (29.01.2018)
Al-Qaida's leader has urged sympathizers to wage war against the US for opening an embassy in Jerusalem. Experts say the move is an attempt to capitalize on the demise of its main competitor, the "Islamic State." (16.05.2018)
A man in his 40s has been arrested and charged with murder after a suspect opened fire at a synagogue in Pittsburgh during a baby-naming ceremony. The shooting is being investigated as a federal hate crime. (27.10.2018)
The Pittsburgh shooting reminds us of the deadly power of anti-Semitism and its many tropes. Despite this, they continue to mark the dog-whistle politics of the European right, argues DW's Martin Gak. (28.10.2018)
Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, the leader of the terror group ISIS that is in control of much of Iraq and Syria, has issued a first video appearance since the group named him "caliph" of what they call an "Islamic State". (06.07.2014)
US-backed Syrian militias say they have taken full control of Raqqa after four months of fighting. The city had served as the self-styled capital of the "Islamic State" terror group since 2014. (17.10.2017)