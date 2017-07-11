'Islamic State' kidnappers dubbed 'the Beatles' plead not guilty

Two alleged members of an "Islamic State" (IS) kidnapping cell pleaded not guilty in a US court Friday on charges of conspiring to murder four American hostages.

El Shafee Elsheikh and Alexanda Kotey waved their right to a speedy trial and will remain in custody.

District court judge TS Ellis described the case as "complex and unusual" and set the next hearing for January 15, adding that he wanted the trial to be held "as soon as possible" but that "time is required … to achieve justice."

The two were flown from to the United States from Iraq on Wednesday after being formally indicted.

They are accused of being involved in the murders of American journalists James Foley and Steven Sotloff and relief workers Peter Kassig and Kayla Mueller.

Elsheikh and Kotey are also suspected of being involved in the murder of two Britons, Alan Henning and David Haines, and several other hostages including two Japanese nationals.

Journalist James Foley was murdered by a suspected 'IS' kidnapping cell

UK-born jihadists won't face death penalty

Their four-member IS-cell was called "the Beatles" by their captives due to their British accents. The group was known for distributing gruesome videos of beheadings on social media, forcing their victims to kneel on the ground in orange jumpsuits.

Alleged ringleader Mohamed Emwazi, known as "Jihadi John," is believed to have been killed in a US airstrike in Syria in November 2015 while the fourth "Beatle," Aine Davis, is imprisoned in Turkey after being convicted on terrorism charges.

According to US authorities, the London-born Kotey and the Sudan-born Elsheikh were radicalized in the UK and traveled to Syria in 2012.

Two IS 'Beatles' Kotey(l) and Elsheikh (r) speak while in custody in Syria

Kotey and Elsheikh supervised detention facilities for hostages and allegedly coordinated ransom negotiations conducted by email, according to US authorities.

The two former UK nationals were captured by Syrian Kurdish forces in January 2018, and had been held in custody by US forces in Iraq since October 2019

The UK stripped the two men of their British citizenship, however their transfer to the US was only made possible after Washington assured UK authorities that death penalty would not be an option.

