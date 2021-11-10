Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

'Islamic State' (IS)

The self-proclaimed "Islamic State" (IS) is a Sunni Islamist rebel group which controls territory in Iraq and Syria. It is also active in eastern Libya and Egypt's Sinai Peninsula, among other places.

The United Nations has accused "IS" of committing human rights abuses, mass executions and war crimes. The terror group is known for its social media and web propaganda, which includes online videos of the beheadings of soldiers, journalists and aid workers. It is largely financed by income from the oil fields in Syria and Iraq, and private donations, often from the Gulf states Qatar and Saudi Arabia. DW's recent content tagged with "Islamic State" or "IS" appears on this page.

DW News Asia with Abby Kuhathasan, 10 November 2021

DW News Asia with Abby Kuhathasan, 10 November 2021 10.11.2021

As regional powers meet to discuss security in Afghanistan, we look at the threat posed by the so-called Islamic State. Are the Taliban equipped to deal with their own extremist insurgency? And how Afghan musicians are fleeing the country to escape the Taliban's hardline Islamic order.
***ACHTUNG: Bild nur nür den Beitrag von Killian Bayer und Kristina Schlick verwenden!*** Reportage zur Lage der Jesiden im Nordirak. (2021) Orte: Shariya Camp --- Zulieferung via Killian Bayer/Kristina Schlick Verwendung ausschließlichim Rahmen der o.g. Berichterstattung erlaubt! Einverständniserklärung zur Abbildung aller abgebildeten Personen oder ihrer Erziehungsberechtigten, sowie der Heimleitung liegt den RedakteurInnen in mündlicher Form vor.

Yazidis still displaced in their own country 06.11.2021

Years after the Yazidi massacre by the "Islamic State," tens of thousands of survivors still aren't able to return home. In Iraqi Kurdistan, a German aid worker is trying to help these refugees.
ABD0012_20211102 - WIEN - ÖSTERREICH: Ein Mann zündet eine Kerze an im Rahmen eines Gedenkens der Stadt Wien an die Opfer des Terroranschlags vor einem Jahr, am Dienstag, 2. November 2021, in Wien. - FOTO: APA/ROLAND SCHLAGER - 20211102_PD1573

Vienna honors victims of terror attack 1 year later 02.11.2021

Austrian leaders have taken part in a memorial service to remember the people killed during a shooting spree in central Vienna in 2020. Criticism remains over the government's actions in the run-up to the violence.
Vehicles move along a road against the backdrop of smoke rising from the site of blast in Kabul on November 2, 2021, after Afghanistan's capital was hit by two blasts near a military hospital, Taliban officials said, with a witness also reporting gunfire. (Photo by AFP)

Afghanistan: Several dead after explosions at Kabul hospital 02.11.2021

The attack was claimed by the local chapter of "Islamic State," which has been behind a number of similar incidents in recent months.
KABUL, AFGHANISTAN - JULY 27: Afghan Shiite women visit their graves of their relatives, killed by suicide attack on Shia Hazara minority demonstration on Saturday, in Kabul, Afghanistan on July 27, 2016. July 23 deadly bombings in the capital Kabul killed at least 83 people and 300 other injured. Daesh claimed the terrorist attack at a gathering of the Shia Hazara minority as they protested against a major power line project. Reportedly 300 Daesh fighters were killed during Afghan military operation in eastern province of Ningarhar on Thursday. Haroon Sabawoon / Anadolu Agency | Keine Weitergabe an Wiederverkäufer.

Afghanistan: Victims' families decry glorification of suicide bombers 01.11.2021

A recent event to "honor" the Taliban's suicide bombers and their "sacrifices" has drawn heavy criticism from Afghans. Relatives of suicide bombing victims told DW they feel repulsed by the glorification of murderers.
ARCHIV *** (FILES) In this file photo taken on January 29, 2021, members of the Iraqi federal police forces stand guard at a checkpoint in a street in the capital Baghdad, during tightened security measures, a day after a man identified as the top Islamic State (IS) group figure in the country was killed. - Thirteen policemen were killed in an attack by the Islamic State group against a checkpoint near Kirkuk in northern Iraq, medical and security sources said. (Photo by Ahmad AL-RUBAYE / AFP)

Iraq: 11 villagers killed in 'IS' attack 27.10.2021

Iraqi officials have pointed the finger at "Islamic State" after at least 11 people were killed in an attack in a village north of Baghdad. The once powerful group has been limited to sporadic strikes in recent years.
Die Angeklagte Jennifer W. (l) und ihr ihr Anwalt Ali Aydin (vorne rechts) sitzen vor Beginn der Verhandlung im Gerichtssaal. Die Frau aus Lohne in Niedersachsen ist wegen Mordes und Kriegsverbrechen angeklagt. Sie soll als IS-Anhängerin im Irak tatenlos dabei zugesehen haben, wie ein kleines, jesidisches Mädchen in einem Hof angekettet wurde und dort verdurstete.

Opinion: IS bride sentence an important sign to Yazidis 25.10.2021

The Munich trial of a German IS bride wasn't just about the death of an enslaved 5-year-old Yazidi girl in Iraq. It was about justice for genocide, says Matthias von Hein.
MUNICH, GERMANY - OCTOBER 13: Jennifer W. arrives for what is likely one of the last days of her trial over her responsibility in the death of a young Yazidi girl while Jennifer W. was a follower of the Islamic State in Syria on October 13, 2021 in Munich, Germany. While prosecutors have demanded a life-long sentence, observers are expecting a much lighter sentence, as the court has been unable to prove the circumstances around the death of the girl, who Jennifer W. and her husband kept as a slave. Jennifer W. joined the Islamic State after falling in love with an IS fighter in Germany and lived in Syria during 2015. Her husband is currently on trial in Frankfurt on charges of crimes against humanity. (Photo by Sebastian Widmann/Getty Images)

German court jails IS bride for crimes against humanity 25.10.2021

A Bavarian court has handed a 10-year prison sentence to a German woman who allowed a 5-year-old Yazidi "slave" girl to die of thirst.
Ein Absperrband der Polizei, auf dem zu lesen ist «Tatort. Betreten verboten.» ist an einer Straße angebracht. Am 23.10.2021 kam es zu einer Explosion in einem Restaurant in Ugandas Hauptstadt bei dem davon ausgegangen wird, dass es sich hierbei um einer Tat mit terroristischem Hintergrund handelt. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Uganda: Police say deadly restaurant explosion 'act of domestic terror' 24.10.2021

A 20-year-old waitress was killed and three others were injured at the blast at a grilled pork joint in Kampala. President Yoweri Museveni vowed to "get the perpetrators."
A painting of a mother and a child hangs on a wall at a bullet-riddled structure in Marawi City, Lanao del Sur province, Philippines, May 11, 2019. The war-torn area remains abandoned two years since pro-Islamic State militants began their attacks on May 23, 2017. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez SEARCH MARAWI SECURITY FOR THIS STORY. SEARCH WIDER IMAGE FOR ALL STORIES.

Philippines: What happened to the victims of Marawi's deadly siege? 22.10.2021

It's been exactly four years since the Philippines government declared the end of a bloody siege in which over 1,000 people died. But the wounds are still raw for those whose loved ones disappeared amid the fighting.
MOSCOW, RUSSIA - OCTOBER 20, 2021: Taliban (banned in Russia) officials Shahabuddin Delavar and Abdul Salam Hanafi (L-R) are seen prior to the 3rd meeting of the Moscow Format on the Afghanistan peace settlement at President Hotel. Sergei Bobylev/TASS

Taliban pleads for recognition at Moscow talks 20.10.2021

Officials from 10 different countries, including China and Pakistan, attended the meeting with representatives from the Taliban. The talks came after Putin warned that "IS" fighters were converging on Afghanistan.

29.08.2021 Afghan people are seen inside a house after U.S. drone strike in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021. A U.S. drone strike destroyed a vehicle carrying multiple suicide bombers from Afghanistan's Islamic State affiliate on Sunday before they could attack the ongoing military evacuation at Kabul's international airport, American officials said. (AP Photo/Khwaja Tawfiq Sediqi)

US vows to pay relatives of Afghans killed in Kabul drone strike 16.10.2021

Washington has offered an undisclosed compensation payment for the family members of civilians who were killed in a US drone strike in Kabul in August.
Taliban fighters enjoy a boat ride in the Qargha dam, outskirt of Kabul, Afghanistan, Friday, Sept. 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

Afghanistan: What will the Taliban do without an enemy to fight? 11.10.2021

After the Western withdrawal and the collapse of Afghanistan's former government, Taliban militants are struggling to define their purpose as the group switches from fighting to governance.

A member of Iraq's security forces stands guard in front of the US embassy in the capital Baghdad, after an order from the Hashed al-Shaabi paramilitary force to supporters to leave the compound on January 1, 2020. - Thousands of Iraqi supporters of the largely Iranian-trained Hashed had encircled and vandalised the embassy compound yesterday, outraged by US air strikes that killed 25 fighters of the military network over the weekend. (Photo by AHMAD AL-RUBAYE / AFP) (Photo by AHMAD AL-RUBAYE/AFP via Getty Images)

Iraqi forces capture deputy IS leader, prime minister says 11.10.2021

Iraqi forces claim to have captured a high-ranking leader of the "Islamic State" in an international operation, Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi has announced on Twitter.
BAGHDAD, IRAQ - OCTOBER 08: Security forces arrive at polling stations to cast their ballots in Baghdad, Iraq on October 08, 2021. ÄòSpecial votingÄô begins in IraqÄôs parliamentary elections. Polling stations have been set up in Iraq early Friday for security forces, asylum seekers and prisoners to vote in early general elections on a special voting day. There are more than 24 million voters in the country of about 40 million people. All other Iraqi voters will cast their ballots on Sunday. Ayman Yaqoob / Anadolu Agency

Iraq: Soldiers, prisoners and displaced people head to polls early 08.10.2021

Two day's ahead of Iraq's Sunday vote, certain groups have already been called to cast their ballot. A low turnout is expected as anti-government activists call for a boycott.
People inspect the inside of a mosque following a bombing in Kunduz province northern Afghanistan, Friday, Oct. 8, 2021. A powerful explosion in the mosque frequented by a Muslim religious minority in northern Afghanistan on Friday has left several casualties, witnesses and the Taliban's spokesman said. (AP Photo/Abdullah Sahil)

Afghanistan: Multiple deaths in mosque blast 08.10.2021

Dozens of people are believed to have been killed in an apparent suicide attack at a Shiite mosque in northern Afghanistan. Islamic State has claimed responsibility for the attack.
Show more articles