Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
The self-proclaimed "Islamic State" (IS) is a Sunni Islamist rebel group which controls territory in Iraq and Syria. It is also active in eastern Libya and Egypt's Sinai Peninsula, among other places.
The United Nations has accused "IS" of committing human rights abuses, mass executions and war crimes. The terror group is known for its social media and web propaganda, which includes online videos of the beheadings of soldiers, journalists and aid workers. It is largely financed by income from the oil fields in Syria and Iraq, and private donations, often from the Gulf states Qatar and Saudi Arabia. DW's recent content tagged with "Islamic State" or "IS" appears on this page.
As regional powers meet to discuss security in Afghanistan, we look at the threat posed by the so-called Islamic State. Are the Taliban equipped to deal with their own extremist insurgency? And how Afghan musicians are fleeing the country to escape the Taliban's hardline Islamic order.