'IS' claims responsibility for Solingen knife attack
CrimeGermany
Anthony Howard
08/25/2024
August 25, 2024
The terror militia says the mass stabbing at a festival in the city of Solingen was "revenge for Muslims in Palestine and elsewhere." Police have detained a 15-year-old boy and arrested another person in a raid on a home for asylum-seekers.