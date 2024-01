01/04/2024 January 4, 2024

The militant Islamist organization 'Islamic State' says it was behind a double-bombing in the Iranian city of Kerman that killed over 80 people. They had been attending a memorial ceremony for an assassinated Iranian general. Political scientist Ali Fathollah-Nejad says it's unlikely it will ever be known with certainty who carried out the bombing because of the lack of due process in Iran.