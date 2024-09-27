  1. Skip to content
Ishiba to be Japan's next prime minister

September 27, 2024

The former defense minister won the race to lead Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) and is all but assured to become prime minister after Fumio Kishida's said he would not stand for re-election.

https://p.dw.com/p/4l8la
Shigeru Ishiba casts his ballot in Tokyo in the Liberal Democratic Party's (LDP) leadership election
Ishiba, beat Sanae Takaichi, who would have been the country's first ever woman leaderImage: HIRO KOMAE/AFP

Japan's former defense minister Shigeru Ishiba won the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) leadership election on Friday and would likely become Japan's next prime minister. 

In a head-to-head vote, the veteran politician defeated Sanae Takaichi, a rare prominent woman in Japanese politics. 

The vote comes after Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's announcement in August that he would not stand for re-election.

The LDP, which has ruled Japan for almost all of the post-war era, has a majority in parliament and thus picks the prime ministers.

This is a developing story, more to follow. 