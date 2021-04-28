Is there water in outer space, and could we use it?

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.
This week's DW viewer question comes from Armando Martinez in Mexico.
Diving, sailing, or surfing? We wanted to know: What's your favorite water sport? Find out whether you have won the exclusively designed DW backpack with goodies here.
Plastic has changed our lives. It's made useful inventions possible but has also massively polluted the environment. How can we recycle plastics better? What could they be replaced with?
The international space community has Mars fever, with three missions reaching it this month alone. Also on the show: how are water buffalo contributing to scientific research?
We wanted to hear what kind of tea you most like to drink. You can find out whether you've won a backpack in the exclusive DW design here.
© 2021 Deutsche Welle |
Privacy Policy |
Legal notice |
Contact
| Mobile version