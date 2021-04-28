 Is there water in outer space, and could we use it? | Tomorrow Today - The Science Magazine | DW | 05.11.2021

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Tomorrow Today

Is there water in outer space, and could we use it?

This week's DW viewer question comes from Armando Martinez in Mexico.

Watch video 02:37

More in the Media Center

April 28, 2021, Dunhuang, Gansu, China: The super moon in the Dunhuang dessert in Dunhuang,Gansu,China on 28th April, 2021. (Credit Image: © TPG via ZUMA Press

World in Progress: Who owns space? 28.04.2021

Tiere werden gern als therapeutische Helfer eingesetzt. Aber es gibt auch Kritik.

Animal-assisted psychotherapy 29.10.2021

Abstract neon circles, computer generated. 3d rendering of futuristic shining backdrop

Why is sound slower than light? 29.10.2021

You know you make me wanna shout! model released Symbolfoto PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xDGLimagesx Panthermedia14709789

Personal analysis via voice 29.10.2021

More from Tomorrow Today

Zellkulturen zu züchten, ist schon auf der Erde schwer. Das Ganze im Weltraum? Quasi Kamikaze. Doch genau das haben zwei Forscher vor. Sie wollen damit das Leben in der Schwerelosigkeit erkunden – und möglicherweise das Leben auf der Erde schon heute verbessern.

Preparing space experiments 05.11.2021

Am 31. Oktober 2021 fliegt der deutsche ESA-Astronaut Matthias Maurer zum ersten Mal zur Internationalen Raumstation ISS. 6 Monate wird er dort leben, 400 Kilometer über der Erde schwebend. Wir haben ihn auf ein letztes digitales Gespräch vor der Schwerelosigkeit getroffen.

DW talks with German astronaut Matthias Maurer 05.11.2021

Screenshot Projekt Zukunft | Weltall im Wandel Schon immer haben Forscher ihren Blick in die Sterne gerichtet. Die Frage, was sie da oben am Himmel hält und wie das Universum beschaffen ist, wurde im Laufe der Jahrtausende recht unterschiedlich beantwortet

The changing view of the universe 05.11.2021

DW Projekt Zukunft Sendungslogo Englisch (Tomorrow Today)

Tomorrow Today - The Science Magazine 05.11.2021

Read also

DW Euromaxx Zuschaueraktion Wassersport

These are your favorite water sports! 17.03.2021

Diving, sailing, or surfing? We wanted to know: What's your favorite water sport? Find out whether you have won the exclusively designed DW backpack with goodies here.

Einkaufstüten mit dem Aufdruck kompostierbar des Handelsunternehmens Rewe liegen am Mittwoch (11.04.2012) in Berlin auf einem Tisch. Verbraucherschützer haben darauf aufmerksam gemacht, daß die Tragetaschen aus Bioplastik zu mehr als zwei Dritteln aus Erdöl bestehen und weder kompostiert noch recycelt werden können. Foto: Jens Kalaene dpa/lbn

The decomposition of bioplastics 15.10.2021

Plastic has changed our lives. It's made useful inventions possible but has also massively polluted the environment. How can we recycle plastics better? What could they be replaced with?

This Feb. 10, 2021 image taken by the United Arab Emirates' Amal, or Hope, probe was released Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021, shows Mars . The Hope space probe now circles the red planet. (Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center/UAE Space Agency, via AP)

Mars Fever, Water Buffalo and Jellyfish 19.02.2021

The international space community has Mars fever, with three missions reaching it this month alone. Also on the show: how are water buffalo contributing to scientific research?

Onlinebild Euromaxx Zuschaueraktion KW37

Answer: this is the kind of tea you most like to drink!  22.09.2020

We wanted to hear what kind of tea you most like to drink. You can find out whether you've won a backpack in the exclusive DW design here.