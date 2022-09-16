 Is there a media clampdown in Malawi? | Africa | DW | 23.09.2022

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

media freedom

Is there a media clampdown in Malawi?

A complex debate on media freedom is underway in Malawi, with opinion strongly divided. It comes after authorities revoked the licenses of several independent broadcasters over unpaid fees.

Lazarus Chakwera

Lazarus Chakwera has been Malawi's president since June 2020

In August, the Malawi Communications Regulatory Authority (MACRA) revoked the licenses of a number of private radio and television stations over what it said was the non-payment of license fees.

Ufulu FM, Ufulu Television, Galaxy FM, Joy Radio, Sapitwa FM, Capital Radio, Angaliba Radio, Angaliba Television, and Rainbow Television are now off air. The closure of more private broadcasters are expected.

Some media experts are applauding the implementation of a law that has long not been applied. Others are concerned that the government is trying to silence its critics. 

In a DW interview, MACRA Communications Manager Zamdziko Mankhambo defended the move, saying the regulatory body was acting within the law. 

A map showing Malawi

"This is a regulated industry and should you not adhere to any license condition, there are penalties. You can have your license revoked," he said.

The broadcasters that were stripped of their licenses had been given until August 22 to settle their outstanding fees but payment was not made, Mankhambo told DW. 

The regulatory body has indicated that it plans to revoke at least 23 broadcasting licenses by the end of the year and recover in excess of $100,000 in unpaid fees.

Malawi has a total 95 broadcast licensees. 

An ill-timed move

The local chapter of the Media Institute of Southern Africa has criticized the move by MACRA as ill-timed.

The shadow of a hand holding a microphone

Malawi's media landscape includes radio and television stations that broadcast in multiple languages

"The government itself has acknowledge that the economy is in tatters so to enforce license revocation at a time that the economy is not doing well," MISA-Malawi Chair Tereza Ndanga told DW. 

MISA-Malawi does not encourage non-compliance when it comes to license fees, Ndanga said. 

Media Council of Malawi (MCM) Chair Wisdom Chingwede told DW he is worried about the regulator's clampdown.

"There ought to be an amicable solution to the problem that we have at hand," Chingwede told DW."In the first place, "It was MACRA’s fault to have delayed this long with licenses that are unpaid."

The Media Institute of Southern Africa (MISA) has sent a written complaint to Malawi's Presidnt Lazarus Chakwera over the clampdown.

The institution has also noted the progress the country had made in ensuring access to information and media freedom.

GirlZOffMute: Tales from child carers in Malawi

Media job cuts

Dr. Sydney Kankuzi, a media and communications expert at the University of Malawi, told DW he supports the the government's overall effort to regulate the broadcasting sector.

"You have a Communications Act that empowers a parastatal to regulate and enforce the regulation. They are doing [that] and then one blames them for that and accuses them of clamping down on media freedom?" Kankuzi said.

"Maybe there is just a misunderstanding of what is the exact law of that regulator."

GirlZOffMute: At what age should teens start dating?

The closure of radio and television stations is likely to mean more job cuts. Some 250 media workers are already unemployed in Malawi.

Robert Edward, a television personality, has not  had work since MACRA stripped Rainbow Television and other broadcaster of its licenses. 

"I've been highly affected with the revocation of the license. I was making ends meet until, all of a sudden..." Edward told DW.

Isaac Kaledzi contributed to this article.

Edited by: Benita van Eyssen

DW recommends

How independent media push for societal change

In Pakistan, Tribal News Network serves audiences near the Afghan border. Director Said Nazir speaks about the media outlet's challenges, its commitment to amplifying marginalized voices, and how to stay viable.  

Russia revokes independent media outlet Novaya Gazeta's online license

Russia's most prominent independent newspaper was accused of violating the country's "foreign agents" law. The paper ceased printing in March following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, now it is no longer available online.  

Malawi's president fires Cabinet over corruption charges

Lazarus Chakwera dissolved his Cabinet due to graft charges against three ministers. The president is facing a revolt over perceived inaction on corruption within the government.  

Related content

EU's media act steps up fight for press freedom

EU's media act steps up fight for press freedom 16.09.2022

With press freedom at risk in several member states, the European Commission is taking action. A new initiative would apply to journalists, media outlets and other media service providers.

DIESES FOTO WIRD VON DER RUSSISCHEN STAATSAGENTUR TASS ZUR VERFÜGUNG GESTELLT. [SOCHI, RUSSIA - MARCH 28, 2022: Pictured in this photo illustration is an issue of the Novaya Gazeta newspaper being sold at a kiosk. The Novaya Gazeta has decided to halt online and print publications until the end of the Russian special military operation in Ukraine. Dmitry Feoktistov/TASS]

Russia revokes independent media outlet Novaya Gazeta's online license 15.09.2022

Russia's most prominent independent newspaper was accused of violating the country's "foreign agents" law. The paper ceased printing in March following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, now it is no longer available online.

Cairo, 8. September+++Mada Masr's journalists (left to right: Rana Mamdouh, Sara Seif Eddin, editor-in-chief Lina Attalah and Beesan Kassab in front of the Cairo Appeals Prosecution after being released on bail (Mada Masr).

Egypt: Renewed crackdown threatens work of last independent news site 14.09.2022

Egyptian authorities have Mada Masr in their sights once again after critical reporting. But the editor of the country's last independent news source told DW that they will continue their work.

Advertisement

Send us your feedback via SMS

Got an opinion about the stories making headlines? Send us a text at +49-160-9575 9510. International SMS charges apply. Please make sure to include your name and your country. We will sample your texts in our show.  