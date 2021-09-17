 Is the vacuum in space completely empty? | Tomorrow Today - The Science Magazine | DW | 15.10.2021

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Tomorrow Today

Is the vacuum in space completely empty?

Just ask! This week's Tomorrow Today viewer question comes from Mexico: Is the vacuum in space completely empty?

Watch video 02:41

More in the Media Center

Almost like snowflakes, the stars of the globular cluster NGC 6441 sparkle peacefully in the night sky, about 13,000 light-years from the Milky Way's galactic center. Like snowflakes, the exact number of stars in such a cluster is difficult to discern. It is estimated that together the stars weigh 1.6 million times the mass of the Sun, making NGC 6441 one of the most massive and luminous globular clusters in the Milky Way. NGC 6441 is host to four pulsars that each complete a single rotation in a few milliseconds. There are about 150 known globular clusters in the Milky Way. Globular clusters contain some of the first stars to be produced in a galaxy, but the details of their origins and evolution still elude astronomers. NASA/UPI Photo via Newscom picture alliance

A look back at Hubble's best images 17.09.2021

*****Achtung: Verwendung nur zur abgesprochenen Berichterstattung über den Royal Observatory Greenwich’s Astronomy Photographer of the Year 2020 competition/exhibition. Stokksnes Aurora © Ben Bush (UK) This image captures the stunning Stokksnes looking to the Vestrahorn and the most powerful and beautiful night of aurora the photographer had ever seen. He travelled 1250 miles to try and capture his dream. In order to get the shot, the photographer ended up knee-deep in the North Atlantic in -6 degrees Celsius. The challenge was to capture the reflections in the water, on the black sand beach, and also not to over-expose the aurora. The photographer describes this as a truly awe-inspiring experience and one he feels blessed to have witnessed and captured on camera. Nikon Z7 camera, 14 mm f/1.8 lens, ISO 2500, 15 x 4-second exposures

Space photography: Stunning views of the universe 10.09.2020

HANDOUT - 01.01.2016, ---: Die undatierte Illustration zeigt die Sonde Osiris Rex (l) und den erdnahen Asteroiden Bennu. Nach rund zwei Jahren und mehr als 650 Millionen zurückgelegten Kilometern hat die Sonde «Osiris Rex» den Asteroiden Bennu erreicht. (zu dpa Sonde «Osiris Rex» stellt Orbit-Rekord bei Asteroid Bennu auf vom 01.01.2019) Foto: NASA/dpa - ACHTUNG: Nur zur redaktionellen Verwendung und nur mit vollständiger Nennung des vorstehenden Credits +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++ | Verwendung weltweit

NASA probe begins journey back to Earth from asteroid 10.05.2021

On the Green Fence Beschreibung: DW, Picture Teaser (Podcast), On the Green Fence, OTGF

How does an e-car startup crack Germany's auto market? 30.07.2021

More from Tomorrow Today

Für den 16. April 2009 ist der Start der europäischen Astronomie-Doppelmission Herschel/Planck mit einer Ariane 5 in Kourou (Französisch Guyana) geplant, die letzte Cornerstone-Mission des Horizont 2000-Programms, das die Europäische Weltraumorganisation ESA im Jahr 1984 veröffentlicht hat. Herschel wird das erste Weltraumobservatorium sein, das den kompletten Wellenlängenbereich des Fernen Infrarot (FIR) bis zum Sub-Millimeter-Bereich (60 - 670 Mikrometer) abdeckt. Nach dem Start wird das Observatorium 1,5 Millionen Kilometer von der Erde entfernt in einem Orbit um den zweiten Lagrange-Punkt (L2, ein Punkt etwa 1,5 Millionen Kilometer außerhalb der Erdumlaufbahn, an dem sich die Gravitationskräfte von Erde und Sonne aufheben) des Erde-Sonne Systems platziert. Dieser Ort ist besonders geeignet, da dort die Störungen durch die Infrarot-Strahlung der Sonne und der Erde minimal sind.

Is there water in outer space, and could we use it? 05.11.2021

Zellkulturen zu züchten, ist schon auf der Erde schwer. Das Ganze im Weltraum? Quasi Kamikaze. Doch genau das haben zwei Forscher vor. Sie wollen damit das Leben in der Schwerelosigkeit erkunden – und möglicherweise das Leben auf der Erde schon heute verbessern.

Preparing space experiments 05.11.2021

Am 31. Oktober 2021 fliegt der deutsche ESA-Astronaut Matthias Maurer zum ersten Mal zur Internationalen Raumstation ISS. 6 Monate wird er dort leben, 400 Kilometer über der Erde schwebend. Wir haben ihn auf ein letztes digitales Gespräch vor der Schwerelosigkeit getroffen.

DW talks with German astronaut Matthias Maurer 05.11.2021

Screenshot Projekt Zukunft | Weltall im Wandel Schon immer haben Forscher ihren Blick in die Sterne gerichtet. Die Frage, was sie da oben am Himmel hält und wie das Universum beschaffen ist, wurde im Laufe der Jahrtausende recht unterschiedlich beantwortet

The changing view of the universe 05.11.2021

Read also

Handout photo dated April 15, 2011 of NASA engineer Ernie Wright looks on as the first six flight ready James Webb Space Telescope's primary mirror segments are prepped to begin final cryogenic testing at NASA's Marshall Space Flight Center. Last summer, NASA and the European Space Agency (ESA) set an October 31, 2021, launch date for the $ 10 billion James Webb Space Telescope, but it's having to delay the science observatory's trip into space once again. Thankfully, the launch might take place just a few weeks later, in November or early December. A rescheduled date is unlikely to be confirmed until later this summer or perhaps in the fall. The instrument, successor to NASA's Hubble Space Telescope, which is the largest science observatory ever placed into space, will launch on a European Ariane 5 rocket from a spaceport in French Guiana. Photo by NASA via ABACAPRESS.COM

James Webb: Our best-ever space telescope is set for launch 03.11.2021

With the launch of the James Webb Space Telescope, we might be getting closer to answering many questions. "What did the early universe look like?" is just one of them.

Einkaufstüten mit dem Aufdruck kompostierbar des Handelsunternehmens Rewe liegen am Mittwoch (11.04.2012) in Berlin auf einem Tisch. Verbraucherschützer haben darauf aufmerksam gemacht, daß die Tragetaschen aus Bioplastik zu mehr als zwei Dritteln aus Erdöl bestehen und weder kompostiert noch recycelt werden können. Foto: Jens Kalaene dpa/lbn

The decomposition of bioplastics 15.10.2021

Plastic has changed our lives. It's made useful inventions possible but has also massively polluted the environment. How can we recycle plastics better? What could they be replaced with?

KSLV-II NURI rocket launches from its launch pad of the Naro Space Center in Goheung, South Korea, October 21, 2021. Yonhap via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. SOUTH KOREA OUT. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVE.

South Korea space rocket test prompts fear of arms race with North 21.10.2021

Tensions between Seoul and Pyongyang have grown in recent months. South Korea's failed test of its first-ever homegrown rocket has prompted worries of a new arms race.

The New Shepard rocket launches on October 13, 2021, from the West Texas region, 25 miles (40kms) north of Van Horn. - Star Trek actor William Shatner is going to where no 90-year-old has gone on Blue Origin's second crewed mission, NS-18. He will be joined on the New Shepard rocket by Blue Origin’s Vice President of Mission & Flight Operations, Audrey Powers; Planet Labs co-founder, Chris Boshuizen, and Medidata Solutions Co-Founder, Glen de Vries. (Photo by Patrick T. FALLON / AFP)

Star Trek's William Shatner flies to space with Blue Origin 13.10.2021

Actor William Shatner — star of the 1960s TV series Star Trek — has blasted off to become the oldest person in space. The 90-year-old was on board a suborbital flight with billionaire Jeff Bezos's company Blue Origin.