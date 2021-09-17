Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Just ask! This week's Tomorrow Today viewer question comes from Mexico: Is the vacuum in space completely empty?
With the launch of the James Webb Space Telescope, we might be getting closer to answering many questions. "What did the early universe look like?" is just one of them.
Plastic has changed our lives. It's made useful inventions possible but has also massively polluted the environment. How can we recycle plastics better? What could they be replaced with?
Tensions between Seoul and Pyongyang have grown in recent months. South Korea's failed test of its first-ever homegrown rocket has prompted worries of a new arms race.
Actor William Shatner — star of the 1960s TV series Star Trek — has blasted off to become the oldest person in space. The 90-year-old was on board a suborbital flight with billionaire Jeff Bezos's company Blue Origin.
