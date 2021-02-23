Is the Theory of Evolution true?

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.
DW's viewer question this week comes from Olumuyiwa Babarinsa in Nigeria.
The authors of a book marking the 150th anniversary of Charles Darwin's "Descent of Man" discuss "a most interesting problem" — namely how the naturalist's fundamental misconceptions on sex and race still shape society.
Certain patterns of thought seem typically human, especially when it comes to language learning. But are they really? A new study has shown that with the right training, even monkeys can learn grammar.
American geneticist Chris Mason says we have a moral duty to preserve life in all its forms. He proposes a 500-year plan to hack life and survive on Mars.
As some small stores are allowed to reopen in Germany, Chancellor Angela Merkel has said "it can also be a mistake to proceed too quickly," urging people to temper desires for business as usual. Follow DW for the latest.
© 2021 Deutsche Welle |
Privacy Policy |
Legal notice |
Contact
| Mobile version