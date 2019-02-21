Is the Eurovision Song Contest too 'gay' for Hungary?

Hungary has pulled out of the 2020 Eurovision Song Contest that will take place in Rotterdam. No reason was given, but many people are speculating that the decision is related to the government's homophobic stance.
The Eurovision Song Contest (ESC) is a decidedly colorful, gaudy music festival — and it is also gay. It glitters. Beautiful people use grand gestures on pompous stage sets, and love is in the air. The ESC events attract people of all sexual orientations; the competition is simply a cheerful party for people from many different countries who celebrate music and themselves for a few days.
Two weeks ago, Hungary canceled its participation in the 2020 contest, as did Montenegro. Both countries have a longstanding tradition of participating in the event. Hungary was actually quite successful — the country participated 19 times, and had five candidates making it among the top 10. So why the cancellation?
Read more: Opinion: Homosexuality is not a disease
No reason was given, but the British daily The Guardian and the Hungarian index.hu website quoted an employee of Hungary's MTVA state broadcaster who said the withdrawal had something to do with the ESC's proximity to the LGBTQ+ scene.
MTVA organizes the Hungarian ESC preliminary decision every year. Earlier this year, a TV station close to the far-right government described the ESC as a "homosexual armada," claiming it was important for Hungary's "mental health" to pull out of the competition.
Restrictive policies on homosexuality
On Twitter, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban's spokesman Zoltan Kovacs rejected rumors of homophobia, calling the reports "fake news," but he gave no official reason for Hungary's withdrawal.
Hungary has been pursuing restrictive policies on homosexuality. Gay and lesbian rights are severely restricted, and same-sex marriage is banned in Hungary. A lawmaker recently compared the adoption right for homosexual couples to pedophilia.
A Hungarian TV commentator is quoted as saying the ESC destroys public taste when screaming transvestites and bearded women participate. He was apparently referring to bearded Drag Queen Conchita Wurst Conchita Wurst, who won the ESC in 2014 and wanted to send a message of tolerance toward homosexuals.
The 2020 Eurovision Song Contest takes place in May in the Dutch city of Rotterdam,and 41 countries are scheduled to participate.
If ESC votes went to contestants with the strangest costumes, the winner's podium would likely look quite a bit different. The Barbara Dex Prize for the most courageous stage outfits has given credit where it's due. (07.05.2018)
The Icelandic sadomasochistic band Hatari had displayed scarves with Palestinian flags at the contest in Israel. Eurovision rules prohibit political messages during the competition. (22.09.2019)
Hungarian NGOs - especially those working with migrants - are facing stigmatization under a new law being pushed by Viktor Orban's government. DW's Ben Knight talks to some of those NGOs in Budapest. (01.06.2017)
The Eurovision Song Contest 2018 kicked into high gear on May 8 in Lisbon, with tens of thousands of music fans further boosting the record tourist numbers in the city. (09.05.2018)
Singer Conchita Wurst recently admitted to having been infected with HIV for years. Ulrich Heide, managing director of the German AIDS Foundation, told DW how people infected with the virus live with their condition. (17.04.2018)
More than a million people were in Cologne for one of Europe's largest pride parades. With homophobic attacks on the rise in Germany, organizers made it clear that this year's event is pushing for political change. (07.07.2019)
Eurovision winner Conchita Wurst has revealed he has been receiving regular treatment for HIV for several years. The Austrian singer said he was forced to share his diagnosis after being blackmailed by an ex-boyfriend. (16.04.2018)
After plowing through the 41 songs entered in next week's bash in Tel Aviv, ESC reporters Silke and Rick had fun picking their favorites — as well as the acts they love to hate. Do you agree with them? (10.05.2019)
Bookies favorite Duncan Lawrence has won the 2019 Eurovision Song Contest in Tel Aviv with his power ballad "Arcade." An exclusive performance by a 60-year-old pop diva also ensured the night would never be forgotten. (19.05.2019)
An official YouTube video has emerged with the Queen of Pop singing her song "Like a Prayer" as she appeared at the Eurovision Song Contest finale on Saturday. The soundtrack in the clip, however, is audibly different. (20.05.2019)